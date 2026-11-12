Rainfall of more than 50mm possible in parts of Kenya over next 24 hours

Kenyans living in flood-prone areas have been cautioned to prepare for possible heavy downpours after the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a fresh rainfall alert covering Nairobi, the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley and other parts of the country.

In its latest weather advisory released on Thursday, November 12, the department warned that some areas could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours, raising concerns over possible flooding in vulnerable locations.

The forecast covers the period between 9am on Thursday and 9am on Friday, November 13, with most parts of the country expected to receive light to moderate showers.

However, the department noted that rainfall distribution would vary, with isolated areas likely to experience intense downpours and thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts in many locations are expected to remain below 5mm or range between 5mm and 20mm during the forecast period.

Some areas could receive between 20mm and 50mm, while isolated locations may record more than 50mm of rainfall within the same 24 hours.

The department also cautioned that thunderstorms could develop in some regions, bringing heavy rainfall over short periods despite the generally moderate conditions expected elsewhere.

"Light (less than 5mm) to moderate (5–20mm) rainfall is likely in many areas, with localized pockets of heavy (20–50mm) to very heavy (more than 50mm) rainfall," the update stated.

The regions highlighted in the advisory include the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, Central Kenya, Nairobi and northern parts of the country.

Residents in areas that frequently experience flooding have been asked to remain watchful and take precautionary steps as the rainfall continues. The warning is particularly important for communities that may be affected by sudden heavy showers.

The weather agency further advised members of the public to follow updates issued through the official platforms of the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) to receive the latest information on changing weather conditions.

The current advisory is limited to a 24-hour period ending at 9am on Friday, November 13. Further forecasts from the department are expected to provide guidance on rainfall patterns beyond the stated period.