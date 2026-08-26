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Radio Generation Kenya

rainfall

Eight counties to receive rain as Met predicts largely dry week
News

Eight counties to receive rain as Met predicts largely dry week

Apart from the eight counties expected to receive rain, several parts of the country are likely to experience intermittent cool and cloudy conditions. The areas include parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir counties.

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A section of the Tana River. PHOTO/Abiri Kenya
News

Tana River communities warned as seven forks dams near overflow

The statement further indicated that the most critical period will be between May 2 and May 3, when river levels are expected to peak. During this time, widespread flooding could affect areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen, with water spilling into nearby floodplains and delta regions.

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Heavy Rainfall
News

Ministry warns of heavy rains affecting 13 counties through year-end

The advisory noted that the rainfall is likely to strengthen and expand to other regions over the following two days. By December 28 and 29, the showers are expected to intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours, affecting parts of the Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and southern areas of the Coastal region.

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Six Kenyan regions to see rain during Christmas, says Met Department
News

Six Kenyan regions to see rain during Christmas, says Met Department

In particular, mornings are likely to see rain over the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, with isolated showers predicted in the afternoons and evenings. The Highlands east of the Rift Valley are expected to have cloudy mornings with light rains, giving way to sunny intervals, while afternoon and night showers are also likely in some areas.

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Cold nights in highlands and hot days at coast as rain hits key counties
News

Cold nights in highlands and hot days at coast as rain hits key counties

Showers in these counties are expected to start in the late morning, followed by short breaks of sunshine, before another downpour in the afternoon and evening. A similar trend is predicted in the Rift Valley and Lake Victoria basin, affecting Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, and Uasin Gishu.

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