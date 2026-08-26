Kenya to experience above average short rains during the October to December 2026 season
The forecast, issued on Wednesday, August 26, shows that above average rainfall is expected across much of the country.
The forecast, issued on Wednesday, August 26, shows that above average rainfall is expected across much of the country.
Apart from the eight counties expected to receive rain, several parts of the country are likely to experience intermittent cool and cloudy conditions. The areas include parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir counties.
The Second in Command outlined that the administration was determined to ensure that no part of the country experienced food shortages or famine as a result of the changing weather conditions
In its weekly forecast issued on Monday, the department said morning rains are expected in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties, setting the stage for continued wet conditions in the Lake Victoria Basin.
Counties expected to experience showers and thunderstorms include Nandi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Narok, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nairobi, Meru and Embu, among others.
In its Weekly forecast covering May 19 to May 25, the department said areas expected to receive more than 50 millimetres of rainfall face heightened risks from stagnant water, flooding and disease outbreaks.
The statement further indicated that the most critical period will be between May 2 and May 3, when river levels are expected to peak. During this time, widespread flooding could affect areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen, with water spilling into nearby floodplains and delta regions.
It warns of possible isolated storms and urges residents to stay updated through official platforms, noting that weather conditions will vary by county and some areas may experience sudden changes.
In its weekly outlook covering April 14 to 20, 2026, the department said rain is expected in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift, the Coast, northeastern Kenya and sections of the southeastern lowlands.
The Coast and Northeastern Kenya have also been listed among areas likely to experience rainfall during the same period.
In an advisory, the department said the enhanced rainfall will begin on Friday, March 20 at 3pm and persist until Monday, March 23 at 9am, with the most intense downpours forecast between Friday and Sunday before easing at the start of the week.
According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, both the Nairobi and Ngong rivers have overflowed, causing riverine flooding. The agency said its teams are in various areas rescuing stranded persons.
The weatherman raised concerns over possible flash floods, landslides and disruptions to transport and infrastructure.
Most regions will experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, with mornings expected to be partly sunny or cloudy.
Nairobi West Commissioner Rose Chege said that as of March 9, 2026, at least 27 people had been confirmed dead in the capital following the flooding.
Among the key measures highlighted was the need for proper tyre maintenance. The company urged motorists to confirm that tyre tread depth is adequate and that tyres are well inflated to improve grip on slippery surfaces.
Rainfall is expected to persist in western and central Kenya, including Nairobi, and across the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley, while northern counties are likely to remain dry.
Farmers have been advised to prepare their land this month.
The advisory noted that the rainfall is likely to strengthen and expand to other regions over the following two days. By December 28 and 29, the showers are expected to intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours, affecting parts of the Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and southern areas of the Coastal region.
In particular, mornings are likely to see rain over the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, with isolated showers predicted in the afternoons and evenings. The Highlands east of the Rift Valley are expected to have cloudy mornings with light rains, giving way to sunny intervals, while afternoon and night showers are also likely in some areas.
In the update released on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the department said most regions should expect rain that will grow stronger as the days progress.
Showers in these counties are expected to start in the late morning, followed by short breaks of sunshine, before another downpour in the afternoon and evening. A similar trend is predicted in the Rift Valley and Lake Victoria basin, affecting Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, and Uasin Gishu.
The event was led by local religious leaders and scholars, the faithful assembled in large numbers before sunrise, lifting their hands in humble supplication to God for mercy and rain.
The forecast indicates intense heat in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western areas, where daytime temperatures will exceed 30°C. Mandera is set to be the hottest region at 37°C, followed by Lodwar at 36°C and Garissa at 35°C.