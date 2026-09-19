Nairobi among 29 counties forecast to receive weekend rain

Residents in 29 counties should prepare for a wet weekend, with the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasting showers in several parts of the country between Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20.

The rainfall is expected mainly at night, while most areas are likely to experience sunny intervals during the morning and afternoon, according to the latest two-day weather outlook.

The forecast covers counties in western Kenya, the Rift Valley, central Kenya, Nairobi and the Coast.

Those expected to receive showers include Kericho, Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi, Kisumu, Baringo, Bomet, Homa Bay, Nakuru, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Migori, Nyamira, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia.

The department also listed Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nairobi, Embu, Meru, Nyeri, Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu and Kilifi among the areas where rainfall is expected.

The weather agency said the showers would be spread across different periods rather than continue throughout the day, with much of the country expected to have sunny conditions during the daytime.

Nairobi and nearby counties, including Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Embu, are among the areas covered by the rainfall forecast.

Several western counties are also expected to receive showers, while Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu and Kilifi will experience varying weather conditions, including rainfall.

Alongside the rain forecast, the department has cautioned of strong winds in parts of 12 counties.

“Strong southerly to southeasterly winds of above 25 knots (12.5m/s) are expected over parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui Counties,” the weatherman said.

The affected counties stretch across northern, eastern and coastal Kenya, with the warning covering Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui.

The Met Department's forecast provides weather conditions for the morning, afternoon and night, including expected rainfall and wind patterns, to support planning by communities and different sectors.

The weekend outlook comes as the government intensifies preparations for the October-December (OND) rainfall season, during which the department is expected to continue issuing updates on rainfall patterns, temperatures and winds.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said on Friday that the government had made preparations for areas likely to face greater risks from the expected rains.

He said the measures were aimed at ensuring quick action during emergencies and reducing the risk of loss of life in affected areas.

“We are prepared, and we have put all the necessary plans in place,” he said.

Ruku added that the government had deployed resources to areas considered vulnerable to the anticipated rains.