Coast residents warned of rough seas, strong winds ahead of October rains

People living along Kenya’s Coast have been urged to take extra precautions as strong winds, high waves, heavy rainfall and poor visibility are expected to create dangerous conditions at sea between September and December.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) said the weather could put fisherfolk, boat operators, passengers and other people carrying out activities along the coastline at risk, particularly when sea conditions worsen. In a public notice issued on Wednesday, KMA urged members of the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”. The authority also asked boat owners and operators to ensure their vessels are properly secured whether they are underway, moored or at anchor. Passengers and crew members were reminded to wear life jackets at all times while at sea. “Fisherfolk and other stakeholders should exercise extreme caution and postpone non-essential activities at sea when conditions deteriorate,” KMA said. Vessels that are already at sea have been advised to keep checking weather updates and seek safe shelter whenever conditions require them to do so. Coastal communities have also been asked to stay alert to possible strong winds, high waves and heavy rainfall and to follow safety directions issued by authorities. The maritime safety warning comes ahead of Kenya’s October-November-December rainfall season, amid forecasts of an increasingly strong El Niño event. The Kenya Meteorological Department has put the probability of the 2026 El Niño becoming very strong at 81 per cent, while giving a 97 per cent chance that its effects could continue into early 2027. According to the department, the country is expected to move from below-normal rainfall in the near term to wetter-than-average conditions during the October-November-December season. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has also said El Niño is firmly established and is expected to strengthen further, with an almost 100 per cent likelihood of continuing through February 2027. WMO has warned that the weather event could alter rainfall patterns and raise the risk of extreme weather, although the effects are expected to differ from one region to another. The government has already identified 18 counties as highly vulnerable to the effects of El Niño. At the Coast, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale have been listed among counties particularly exposed to flooding, storm surges, coastal erosion and damage to infrastructure. KMA has called on the public to regularly follow official weather forecasts and maritime safety information issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and the maritime authority. Members of the public can report maritime emergencies and incidents to the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre through 0737719414 or 0721368313.