Coast residents warned of rough seas, strong winds ahead of October rains
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
Kagwe said Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta could raise output of cassava, cotton, milk, meat, cashew nuts and other agricultural products by three or four times.
The President said he was forced to seek help from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), while calling for a lasting answer to the problem facing communities living near Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks.
Kwale hosts Kenya’s largest titanium deposits and other mineral resources, which Wetang’ula said could make the county one of the wealthiest in the country if properly managed.
According to EACC, the courts found that the officials who facilitated the allocations were guilty of the tort of misfeasance in public office after acting "unprofessionally, in bad faith and in excess of the powers conferred by the law on their offices."
In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the operation, conducted on March 28, 2026, followed credible intelligence received by officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), prompting a coordinated response with the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Lungalunga.
According to the latest assessment, around 90 percent of the county has been hit, with all six sub-counties—Lunga-Lunga, Msambweni, Samburu, Matuga, Kinango, and Shimba Hills—experiencing critical shortages of water and food.
The newly approved funds will supplement allocations made in December 2025 and January 2026, which were used to support relief food distribution, logistics and limited non-food assistance.
Four counties- Mandera, Wajir, Kwale and Kilifi- have been categorised as being in the worst-hit crisis phase, while 10 counties are now classified as facing a full-blown crisis.
A Kwale court has sentenced Jackson Waweru Mwai to 20 years in prison for defiling a 12-year-old girl in Kinango, underscoring Kenya’s tough stance on sexual offences against minors.
The Cessna 208B plane, registration 5Y-CCA, crashed on October 28, 2025 in the forested hills of Tsimba Golini Ward, Matuga Sub-County, killing all 11 people on board.
Aviation Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika said the inquiry, led by the Air Accident Investigation Department, is expected to run for 30 days to allow experts to conduct a full analysis of the wreckage and determine the cause of the accident.
The airline said the aircraft was carrying ten people, eight Hungarian nationals, two Germans, and one Kenyan crew member who was the pilot. Preliminary reports indicate that none of the occupants survived.
The families are now urging the government to revoke all suspicious title deeds and carry out a transparent adjudication process.
The Kenya Air Force Grob 120A aircraft went down near Mwakijembe Primary School while on a training flight.