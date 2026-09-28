KURA announces Mlolongo-Kamulu Road closure, extends Eldoret Road closure

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced the temporary closure of Mlolongo-Kamulu (Quarry Road) from October 1 to December 1, 2026, to allow construction works.

The Quarry Road closure will take effect on Thursday and is expected to disrupt traffic along the affected section for two months.

In a notice issued on Monday, the authority said the closure would allow the contractor to carry out “essential construction works” and advised motorists to use designated alternative routes during the period.

Light to medium vehicles will be diverted through Syokimau-Katani Road and Syokimau-Parliament Road, while heavy commercial vehicles will use Tuffoam Road.

Motorists approaching the affected section have been urged to exercise caution and follow traffic signs as well as instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed to manage traffic.

KURA said the temporary arrangements were necessary to facilitate construction and apologised for the inconvenience caused to motorists.

The authority also announced an extension of the closure of a section of Eldoret Road in Nairobi, which had initially been scheduled to end on September 18.

The closure will now remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2026.

KURA attributed the extension to “unforeseen logistical and site-related challenges” encountered during the construction of a vehicular bridge across the Nairobi River.

The challenges included delays in the delivery of critical construction materials and equipment, which the authority said were beyond the contractor’s control.

“The Authority and the contractor remain committed to completing the works to the required safety and quality standards within the revised timeline,” KURA said.

Motorists using Eldoret Road have been advised to continue using the alternative routes provided by the authority and to follow directions from traffic police and marshals.

The traffic arrangements will remain in force throughout the extended closure period.

KURA said it regretted the inconvenience caused by the works as it continued with efforts to improve urban transport infrastructure.

The two closures are expected to affect motorists using key routes around Nairobi and its outskirts, with drivers urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.