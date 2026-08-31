Nepal flash flood toll climbs to 903 deaths, 4,247 missing
The number of missing people has increased sharply from the 2,502 reported on Sunday, highlighting the growing scale of the tragedy.
The number of missing people has increased sharply from the 2,502 reported on Sunday, highlighting the growing scale of the tragedy.
Among the affected premises were Aries Residence and an adjacent hotel, where rising water levels trapped occupants before emergency teams moved in to carry out evacuations.
In parts of Nairobi, flash floods were reported near T-Mall along Lang’ata Road where a vehicle was caught in a ditch with people inside. Kenya Red Cross confirmed that all the occupants were safely rescued without any injuries.
The National Police Service says heavy rains have raised river levels, increasing flood risk for downstream communities. Kenya Red Cross reports flooding across Nairobi and other counties, with hundreds of households affected and rescues underway.
In a press release issued by the government on Tuesday, it says that River Nyando in Kisumu County has overflowed, spilling into multiple locations, including Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol.