Nyanza
Eight injured after building collapses in Mamboleo, Kisumu County
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
Transport CS Davis Chirchir said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and road agencies have begun implementing recommendations from the reports.