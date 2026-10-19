Sifuna can match Raila’s influence if he puts Kenyans first, Kwenya says

Nairobi Central Business District MCA Mwaniki Kwenya has tipped Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as a potential figure capable of attaining the national political influence once commanded by the late Raila Odinga, saying his ability to listen to Kenyans and understand their concerns could help him build a strong following across the country.

Speaking during Radio Generation’s Power File show on Monday, Kwenya said Sifuna had the qualities needed to grow into a national leader with a wide appeal, provided he placed the needs of citizens above personal interests.

Kwenya noted that Kenya currently lacked a politician who could match Odinga’s ability to reach people across generations and social backgrounds. However, he expressed optimism that emerging leaders could rise to fill the gap left by the former Prime Minister.

“I don’t think we have a person at the moment, but I see some of these young people, if they go in the right direction and remove personal interests from them. A person like Sifuna can go to that level if he goes in that direction. He listens to the people,” Kwenya said.

The MCA acknowledged that Sifuna did not have the same level of political experience as Odinga, whose career spanned decades and shaped Kenya’s opposition politics. He nevertheless argued that the senator could develop a similar connection with the public if he continued to listen to ordinary Kenyans and respond to their concerns.

“Sifuna in future can be that kind of a person,” he said.

Kwenya’s remarks place Sifuna among the younger politicians who could seek to build a national following following Odinga’s death, with public engagement and service emerging as key qualities in the search for leaders capable of attracting support beyond established political bases.

Sifuna rose through the ranks of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), serving as the party’s secretary-general from 2018 until his removal from the position in February 2026. He later launched The Equitable Party and was unveiled as its party leader and presidential flag bearer in October 2026.

During his time in ODM, Sifuna established himself as one of the party’s most vocal defenders, gaining recognition through his communication skills, party organisation and public statements on political issues.

His legal background has also shaped his engagement with matters relating to the Constitution, governance and accountability, helping establish his profile as a politician who regularly challenges those in power.

Like Odinga, who spent much of his political career leading opposition movements and pushing for democratic reforms, Sifuna has built a reputation for speaking out against those in authority and raising concerns affecting sections of the public.

However, Sifuna remains at an earlier stage of his political journey compared with Odinga, whose influence stretched across several decades and successive governments. The late former Prime Minister was a major figure in Kenya’s multiparty political struggle and later served in the grand coalition government formed after the disputed 2007 General Election.

Odinga died on October 15, 2025, leaving behind a long political career marked by opposition leadership and a strong connection with supporters from different parts of the country.

Kwenya argued that the former Prime Minister’s appeal went beyond his experience in politics, pointing to his ability to engage people from different backgrounds as one of the qualities younger leaders should seek to develop.

The Nairobi Central Business District ward representative also expressed confidence that he could one day attain a comparable level of public influence through service, saying leadership should be guided by humility, faith and a commitment to the needs of citizens rather than the pursuit of personal recognition.

“And again, I also believe in myself. I believe one day I will have that kind of influence. You know, when you serve people with the fear of God in you, God will elevate you to those kinds of levels because it’s not about man, it’s not about personality, it’s about you serving the people,” Kwenya stated.

He maintained that the country needed leaders who were prepared to listen to citizens and make their concerns a priority when making political decisions.

“Kenyans want leaders who are willing to listen to their concerns. Personally, I have chosen to engage directly with the people, listen to their views and understand their grievances. This country does not belong to leaders alone; it belongs to the people, and their voices must be heard.”

Kwenya’s comments come as questions persist over which leaders could carry forward aspects of Odinga’s political legacy, particularly his ability to mobilise supporters, engage different communities and maintain a strong presence in national affairs.

Odinga built his influence over many years, establishing himself as a leading opposition figure whose political reach extended across different age groups and social backgrounds. His ability to connect with supporters remained an important part of his public image throughout his career.

For Sifuna, the task would be to turn his existing public profile and communication skills into lasting national support while developing a political movement capable of attracting Kenyans beyond traditional party loyalties.

Kwenya maintained that achieving such influence would depend on a leader’s commitment to public service and willingness to listen to the people. He argued that the trust earned through serving citizens, rather than age or personality alone, would determine whether emerging politicians could attain the level of influence associated with Odinga.