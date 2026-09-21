Atwoli: Sifuna not ready for 2027 presidency

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has argued that Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna is not ready for the presidency, despite seemingly wide acclaim from the opposition.

Atwoli, speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday night, cited the tedious nature of the campaigns required to marshal support for such a position, also pointing to the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 campaign, during which he traversed the country seeking votes for the presidency but eventually lost.

“He is a future leader, I agree, and I can support him in any manner that he wants. I was in Azimio; I went through this republic with Raila. The tediousness, the running up and down looking for votes. It requires massive support from all county governors and the business community,” Atwoli said.

“Raila had networks, and we still lost. Sifuna is not even a quarter of those people who have tried.”

Atwoli went on to say that during the 1992 multi-party era, leaders including Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Masinde Muliro stood up against the Moi presidency but still lost.

“These were powerful Kenyans at that particular time, and everyone knew that Moi was going home and they were prepared for Moi to lose; they couldn’t win… he went on to serve until Kibaki came into power in 2002,” he added.

This is not the first time Atwoli has cast doubt on Sifuna’s bid for the presidency.

Earlier in the month, Atwoli told Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna that his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election is premature.

The veteran trade unionist argued that Sifuna still has a long way to go before seeking the country’s top seat.

Atwoli said Sifuna had a future in national politics but insisted that the time was not yet right for him to pursue the presidency.

“The time is not ripe for the young man. The time is not now for Edwin Sifuna, but we are recognising his introduction,” Atwoli said.

“He is going to be there after us, but the time is not now.”

Sifuna’s run for the top seat comes amid reported leadership wrangles within the Linda Mwananchi camp, with several of its leaders, including MPs Babu Owino and Caleb Amisi, forging their individual parties ahead of the 2027 polls.

Sifuna is also reportedly set to announce his own political outfit in a fortnight as opposition politics heat up amid calls for a united front to defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 polls.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi on Saturday revealed that the Linda Mwananchi movement was in the process of establishing a political vehicle that Sifuna would use to contest the presidency.

“We have a party, and very soon we will announce the party that Edwin Sifuna will use to contest for the presidency of Kenya,” he said.