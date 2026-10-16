RAO001: Sifuna recounts the grief and gratitude behind Raila’s final journey

The moment a plane carrying Raila Odinga’s body entered Kenyan airspace brought fresh tears for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has now recalled how a special change to the aircraft’s call sign turned the return journey from India into an unforgettable tribute to the former Prime Minister.

In a message shared on X on Friday, October 16, 2026, Sifuna looked back on the journey he made to Mumbai with a Kenyan delegation following Raila’s death on October 15, 2025, expressing gratitude to the Indian government, Kenya Airways, the flight crew, fellow passengers and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for helping bring the late leader home.

Sifuna said he had kept his boarding passes for Kenya Airways flights KQ202 and KQ203, describing the experience as one of the most gruelling journeys of his life.

"I couldn’t tell you what the toughest part of the day was, receiving the news in the morning or taking that flight to Mumbai," Sifuna wrote.

The senator’s account captured the personal pain experienced by members of the delegation as they travelled to India to bring home a leader whose death had plunged the country into mourning.

Sifuna thanked the Indian High Commission in Nairobi and the Indian authorities for helping the delegation travel to Mumbai under extraordinary circumstances.

He acknowledged the arrangements that made the journey possible, noting that he could not tell how many normal international travel procedures had been adjusted to accommodate the urgent mission.

"I don’t know how many rules of international travel were bent to make that flight happen. Ahsante sana," he remarked.

Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment. His death prompted an urgent effort to return his body to Kenya, where he was accorded a national farewell before his burial.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP)on October 4, 2026 — Linda Mwananchi

RAO001 call sign rekindled grief

The return flight provided another emotional moment when the aircraft’s call sign was changed to RAO001 as it crossed into Kenyan airspace.

Sifuna recalled that the gesture caught the delegation off guard, bringing back their tears even after they thought the worst of their grief had passed.

"Bwana, on the way back, we thought our tears had dried, then she hit us with that call change to RAO001 when we entered our airspace. Wacha tu. God bless," Sifuna wrote.

He praised Kenya Airways and its management for their role in the operation, singling out Captain Saviemaria Ondego for her contribution to the mission.

The call sign, which carried Raila’s initials, served as a tribute to the veteran opposition leader as his body was flown home.

For those on board, the journey carried a weight far beyond an ordinary international flight. It marked the final return of a politician whose career was closely linked to Kenya’s multiparty struggle, constitutional reform and opposition politics.

Sifuna commended the airline’s staff for the professionalism they showed while handling the emotionally demanding assignment.

The senator also recognised that the special travel arrangements affected other passengers, some of whom had their seats changed while others were bumped from their flights to make room for members of the delegation.

He apologised to those whose plans were disrupted, particularly passengers affected by delays involving flight KQ202.

According to Sifuna, some travellers only understood the reason for the disruption after the captain explained the situation to them while they were on board.

"Apologies for the inconveniences on that day, but you were very gracious. God bless," he stated.

His message acknowledged the patience shown by passengers who had to adjust their plans as the airline helped facilitate the journey to India.

KDF earns praise for Raila’s homecoming

Sifuna also expressed gratitude to the Kenya Defence Forces for the honours accorded to Raila during his return to the country.

Although he did not detail the military’s specific role in the arrangements, the senator said the dignity shown to the late leader was something his supporters would always appreciate.

"The KDF. Bwana, for the honour extended to Baba, we, his people, will forever be grateful. Salute," he wrote.

His tribute recognised the combined efforts of the Indian authorities, Kenya Airways and its crew, passengers and the military in helping bring Raila’s body home.

A year after the journey, Sifuna’s recollection offered a personal account of the grief, logistical challenges and acts of support that marked the return of one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures.