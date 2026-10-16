Former minister Burudi Nabwera to be buried in Kiminini on October 24

Former Cabinet Minister Burudi Nabwera will be laid to rest on October 24 at his Sango Farm home in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, following two requiem services in Nairobi and Kiminini ahead of his burial.

The family has scheduled the first service for Wednesday, October 21, at Friends Church in Lang’ata, Nairobi, opposite Lang’ata Boys High School.

A second service will take place on Friday, October 23, at Friends Church in Kiminini, giving mourners an opportunity to pay their last respects before the burial the following day.

Nabwera died on Thursday, October 8, at his home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, after battling multiple health problems, according to the family’s announcement.

The former minister was the husband of the late Tabitha Nasipwondi Nabwera, popularly known as Tumwa. He is survived by his children, Joseph Wapata Nabwera, Julie Lusike Nabwera, Jimmy Wapangana Nabwera, Lilian Namusonge Nabwera and Helen Muenje Nabwera.

The family said funeral planning meetings were being held daily from 5 pm at his Kileleshwa residence, off Suguta Road, and at Sango Farm in Kiminini.

Those wishing to support the funeral arrangements can make contributions through paybill number 247247, using account number 1450187865124.

Nabwera held several senior positions in government, including serving as Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States and the country’s first permanent representative to the United Nations.

He also served as Minister of State in the Office of the President and became the first Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency after it was created in 1988.

His death has drawn tributes from leaders who recognised his contribution to public service, diplomacy and national development.

Among those who paid tribute were 2027 presidential aspirant Eliud Owalo and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya.

Owalo recalled working with Nabwera in 2008, when he served as a consultant during the preparation of the strategic plan for Nzoia Sugar Company, where the former minister was chairman of the board.

“I remember him as a leader whose experience and contribution to the institution were invaluable,” Owalo said.

Oparanya also mourned Nabwera, describing him as “a distinguished leader and diplomat who served our nation with dedication and honour”.

He said Nabwera’s role in strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic relations, governance and national development would remain part of the country’s history.

“Mzee Nabwera leaves behind an enduring legacy of leadership and public service,” Oparanya said.