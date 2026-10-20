Bukhayo East MCA aspirant calls for civic education to curb political manipulation

Broadcast and telecommunications engineer Omar Juma has urged Kenyans to make informed electoral choices by questioning political promises, examining candidates' records and resisting pressure to follow popular opinion, warning that emotional appeals and herd mentality could prevent voters from choosing leaders on merit.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Juma, who is seeking election as the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Bukhayo East Ward in Busia County, said many voters risk making decisions based on a politician's popularity, community influence or personal appeal instead of assessing their ability to address public needs.

He called for stronger civic education to equip citizens, particularly young people, with the skills to examine campaign messages, seek clarification from political leaders and make independent decisions without feeling compelled to agree with the majority.

Juma argued that political support should not stop citizens from questioning candidates or demanding clear explanations about their plans, noting that asking questions is an important part of understanding leadership choices rather than a sign of opposition.

“Many of us as young people, we lack that ability to listen to someone well and then make an independent decision. We tend to engage in herd mentality. We have crafted the idea that asking questions means you are opposing someone. It is not. When you ask questions, it means you need more information so that you can independently make a decision,” Juma said.

He maintained that voters should not allow loyalty to political parties, influential personalities or particular communities to take priority over their responsibility to evaluate leaders and hold them accountable.

According to Juma, politicians often present themselves as people capable of bringing change and improving the lives of citizens. However, he said voters must look beyond such messages and establish whether the promises being made are practical and address the challenges facing their communities.

He warned that political popularity can easily influence public opinion, with some voters supporting candidates simply because they attract large crowds or enjoy widespread backing, without taking time to examine their policies, leadership skills or plans for development.

Juma said political gatherings should provide an opportunity for citizens to understand a candidate's ideas and ask questions rather than serve only as displays of popularity.

He observed that some people attend rallies because they are interested in a politician's public image, while a smaller number may be genuinely interested in understanding what the candidate intends to do if elected.

“Out of 100 people, you might get maybe 20 who are genuinely there to listen to what this person is going to say, and those are the people who will be asking questions because they want to understand. But a big chunk of them are there because maybe this person is a popular person,” he explained.

The Bukhayo East Ward aspirant cautioned that this approach risks turning elections into contests driven by public image rather than the ability to lead, deliver services and respond to the concerns of residents.

He said voters should be willing to question candidates even when they enjoy strong support from their families, friends, political parties or communities.

Juma noted that political choices can become difficult when people feel that supporting a particular candidate is tied to their identity or loyalty to a group. In such situations, those who question a popular candidate may be viewed as opponents, even when they are simply seeking more information.

He argued that such attitudes discourage open debate and make it harder for citizens to assess political leaders on the basis of their plans, conduct and ability to serve the public.

Juma said young people, in particular, need to develop the confidence to listen to different political views without automatically adopting the position of the most influential person in their circles.

He urged voters to consider arguments from the government, the opposition and independent voices before reaching their own conclusions, saying no single political side should determine how citizens think.

“You listen to the government. You listen to the opposition. You listen to the independent voices, but just so you can be able to make your own independent judgment,” he said.

Juma maintained that exposure to different views would help voters understand competing political positions and make choices based on their own assessment rather than pressure to support a particular side.

He said civic education should therefore go beyond informing citizens about voting procedures and election rules to helping them understand how to assess campaign promises, question political claims and recognise messages intended to influence their decisions.

The aspirant argued that voters need to understand that seeking explanations from political leaders is a legitimate democratic right and should not be mistaken for hostility towards those leaders.

He called on citizens to examine candidates' integrity, character, leadership ability and past performance before deciding whether they deserve their support.

Juma also warned against campaign strategies that focus on attacking political opponents instead of explaining policies and offering solutions to the challenges facing voters.

He said citizens should be able to recognise when politicians are relying on personal attacks and political drama instead of presenting clear arguments about what they intend to achieve.

“When someone comes with that kind of politicking, then that is theatrical,” he said.

He urged voters not to allow such tactics to distract them from examining the issues that matter most to their communities, including the ability of candidates to represent their interests and deliver on their commitments.

Juma further cautioned against making electoral decisions based mainly on sympathy or emotional connections with political candidates, saying such feelings could cause voters to overlook weaknesses that may affect a leader's performance.

He argued that while politicians may appeal to voters' emotions by presenting themselves as symbols of hope or highlighting personal circumstances, citizens must still assess whether they have the capacity to deliver meaningful change.

According to Juma, voters should distinguish between messages that offer a clear path towards addressing public concerns and promises that are mainly intended to win elections.

He said the ability to inspire hope should not be treated as proof that a candidate can deliver, urging citizens to demand practical plans and carefully consider what each aspirant brings to the table.

The MCA hopeful called on Kenyans to approach campaigns with a questioning mindset, giving priority to candidates' ideas, qualifications, conduct and ability to respond to the needs of the electorate.

He also stressed that informed participation in elections should not end when voters cast their ballots, saying citizens must continue to monitor elected leaders and demand answers when they fail to meet their commitments.

Juma maintained that voters have a responsibility to hold their representatives accountable throughout their time in office instead of waiting until the next election to raise concerns about their performance.

He said strengthening civic education and encouraging independent thinking would help citizens resist political pressure, identify unrealistic promises and make electoral decisions based on a clear understanding of the candidates seeking their support.

For Juma, the ability to question leaders without fear of being judged or labelled disloyal remains an important part of democratic participation, allowing voters to make choices that reflect their interests rather than the popularity, influence or emotional appeal of political personalities.