PM Communication strategist reflects on Raila Odinga’s legacy of democracy and equity

People’s Renaissance Movement (PM) communications strategist George Ngaira has described the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a leader whose political legacy was anchored in equity, democracy and freedom, saying the principles continue to inspire a new generation of political leaders.

Speaking during Radio Generation’s Power File show on Monday, Ngaira reflected on his two-decade association with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), recalling that he joined the party in 2005 because of the ideals it represented rather than personal connections, financial benefits or shared ethnic identity.

As Kenya marks the first anniversary of Odinga’s death, Ngaira said the former prime minister’s political journey offers important lessons on principled leadership, public service and the pursuit of a more democratic society.

He traced his political awakening to his days as a law student in Parklands, Nairobi, when he participated in campaigns against the proposed Wako draft constitution during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

The campaign helped mobilise political opposition around constitutional reform, with the orange symbol emerging as a rallying point for those who opposed the draft during the 2005 referendum. The movement subsequently contributed to the formation of ODM, which became one of Kenya’s most influential political parties.

“I think for us, because I’m not from his (Raila's) community, I’m not from his region, neither was I a personal contact then before later when I got to work for him, we joined that movement because of the issues that he stood for,” Ngaira said.

He said his admiration for Odinga was rooted in the former opposition leader’s political convictions, which sustained the loyalty of supporters through electoral defeats, internal party challenges and years outside government.

“Our admiration for Raila Odinga was because of the things he stood for. So when we mark one year’s anniversary of his passing on, it’s a very sad moment for those of us who for a very long time stood with him, and not because he paid us, but because of the issues we thought he believed in,” he explained.

Odinga’s political career was closely associated with Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy, constitutional reforms and accountable government. His opposition to authoritarian rule, including his detention during the one-party era, became a defining part of his political history.

His advocacy for political pluralism helped place democratic participation, civil liberties and the right of citizens to challenge those in power at the centre of national debate. The introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 marked a major turning point in Kenya’s democratic development, although subsequent struggles over electoral credibility and constitutional reform continued for decades.

The 2010 Constitution, which introduced extensive protections for fundamental rights, strengthened devolution and established institutions intended to improve accountability, reflected demands for structural change that had featured prominently in Kenya’s reform movements.

Equity was another recurring theme in Odinga’s politics. His calls for fair resource distribution, inclusive governance and greater opportunities for historically marginalised communities formed part of a broader debate over how the country’s economic and political gains should be shared.

For his supporters, the pursuit of equity meant a Kenya in which access to public services, economic opportunities and political representation would not depend on ethnicity, geography or proximity to power.

The communications strategist maintained that Odinga’s example demonstrated the importance of building political careers around ideas and service rather than the immediate rewards of holding office.

He recalled serving as a party member and official, working in Odinga’s office during a presidential campaign and later contesting a parliamentary seat in his constituency.

“I think for me, it was a very good day when we were going through the memorial, because it was just a reminder of the character and the person and attributes that he stood for, and the lesson that really comes through for young leaders and those who are emerging leaders like myself,” he said.

Ngaira also defended the demonstrations associated with Odinga, commonly known as mandamano, describing them as an expression of constitutional freedoms and citizens’ right to demand accountability.

He recalled Odinga’s return from the United States, when large crowds accompanied him from the airport along Enterprise Road towards Jogoo Road. The journey took about seven hours, he said, illustrating the depth of support the opposition leader commanded.

“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the demonstrations led by Baba, we must acknowledge that Kenya provides an avenue for testing the strength of its Constitution. To me, these demonstrations represented freedom in practice, as they showed that Kenyans have the right to express themselves,” Ngaira maintained.

As the anniversary prompts renewed reflection on Odinga’s life, Ngaira said his legacy remains a reminder that democracy requires participation, equity demands deliberate action, and political leadership is ultimately measured by the principles it advances.