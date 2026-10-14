ODM Leader’s family condemns online claims, urges respect for his recovery

ODM leader Oburu Oginga’s family has renewed its appeal for an end to speculation about his health, saying the circulation of unverified claims has caused him distress as he takes time away from demanding public duties to recover from weeks of treatment in Kenya and abroad.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 13, the family asked Kenyans to stop sharing false reports and allow the veteran politician time to regain his strength before returning to his usual public engagements.

The family conveyed its concerns through Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale, who said the continued circulation of the claims had left relatives distressed and affected Oburu himself.

"The family of the ODM Party Leader Sen. (Dr) Oburu Oginga is devastated by the continued spreading of fake news relating to his health...Daktari Oburu is equally disturbed by the fake news” Etale said in the statement.

The family said freedom of expression should not be used as a reason to circulate unconfirmed information, particularly where it concerns another person's health and private life.

It urged social media users and other members of the public to exercise caution before sharing reports, warning that false claims could cause emotional suffering to those directly affected.

According to the statement, Oburu is currently taking time to rest following several weeks of medical treatment undertaken both locally and abroad. The family said he hoped to recover fully, regain his energy and resume his public responsibilities once he was ready.

“As he takes time to rest and recuperate after several weeks of treatment both abroad and locally, he wishes that the section of Kenyans who are happily spreading the news will give him time to recover fully, regain his health and energy and then return to active life soon,” the statement read.

The family also appealed for greater consideration for people dealing with personal challenges, saying the spread of false information could bring avoidable pain to individuals and their loved ones.

“Let us refrain from spreading false information aimed at causing agony and pain to others,” read the statement.

Tuesday's statement follows an earlier intervention by the ODM secretariat on October 6, when it responded to health claims about the party leader that had been circulating on social media.

At the time, the Office of the ODM Party Leader rejected the claims, describing them as “malicious, unfounded fake news and propaganda.” It also assured the public that Oburu was safe and in good spirits.

The secretariat said he was following medical advice to rest and avoid strenuous activities while continuing to monitor developments within ODM and across the country.

Although he had reduced his physical engagements, the party maintained that Oburu remained updated on party affairs and national matters.

The family's latest appeal seeks to put an end to further speculation while giving the ODM leader room to focus on his recovery. It has urged Kenyans to avoid spreading unverified claims and allow him to return to public life after regaining his health and energy.