Kalonzo alleges plot to arrest Governor Natembeya

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged a plot by the National Police Service (NPS) to arrest Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, alongside other Alternative Government leaders.

Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.

He described the alleged move as an attempt to intimidate opposition leaders and warned the government against targeting Natembeya.

“We got information that the National Police Service has issued a statement threatening to arrest Governor Natembeya and possibly other leaders in the United Alternative Government,” Kalonzo said.

“We will resist any attempt to harass any national leader,” Kalonzo said, adding that the governor would receive legal support in case of any attempt to arrest him.

The alleged arrest, Kalonzo said, is linked to the governor's "growing popularity".

"It looks like they have become even more frustrated with the popularity of this governor and other leaders in the alternative government," Kalonzo said.

Over the past week, Governor Natembeya and President William Ruto have crossed swords over several matters, including the launch of national government projects in the area.

Speaking on Saturday, Natembeya vowed to challenge President Ruto over the allocation of stalls at a market in the county, accusing the Head of State of removing traders he had selected and replacing them with people he does not know.

The county chief said he completed the market and organised for traders to move into the facility before the President intervened.

The governor said the market was built to provide traders who had been operating along the roads with a designated place to conduct business.

On his part, President Ruto accused the governor of using his Tawe Movement to derail government projects in Trans Nzoia and stall development.

Kalonzo has urged the Ruto administration to show restraint, saying, “tolerance is very important in a democratic state.”

He said Natembeya would be “accorded absolute and firm protection under the law” if authorities attempted to arrest him.

Kalonzo also criticised what he described as the administration’s use of goons and its tendency to blame the opposition for political unrest.

He accused the administration of failing to demonstrate democratic tolerance and said Kenyans would deliver their verdict at the next election.

“These are some of the things that make us feel, as Kenyans, that we do not have a government. What we have is a very irresponsible administration, and of course, we'll be dealing them a blow at the next election. Kenyans cannot even wait to go to the polls,” he concluded.