Kalonzo arrives in London for House of Commons, Chatham House engagements

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived in London, United Kingdom, for official engagements focused on strengthening economic partnerships and presenting the opposition’s policy agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to a statement from the party, Musyoka is scheduled to attend an event at the House of Commons, where he will serve as the chief guest at a gathering hosted by Gavin Williamson, Chair of the Westminster Africa Business Group and Conservative MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge.

The engagement is expected to focus on future East African relations, investment opportunities and economic cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Musyoka is also scheduled to speak at Chatham House, where he will outline the opposition’s policy agenda ahead of the August 10, 2027, General Election.

The discussion, titled The Opposition’s Policy Agenda on the Road to August 2027, is expected to address the opposition’s outlook on Kenya’s political and economic future, including its proposed approaches to governance and national development.

The party said the engagements underscore Musyoka’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and presenting an alternative policy direction for Kenya.

“The engagements underscore Dr. Musyoka’s commitment to advancing constructive international partnerships, strengthening Kenya’s economic prospects and articulating an alternative policy agenda for the country’s future,” the statement said.

The London visit comes as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with economic management, governance and accountability expected to feature prominently in the national debate.

The meetings will also provide an opportunity to engage British political and policy stakeholders on Kenya’s economic prospects and explore areas of cooperation between the two countries.