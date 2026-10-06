Kalonzo takes 2027 campaign to Mombasa with two-day Ukombozi tour

Kalonzo Musyoka is taking his 2027 political campaign to the Coast, with the Wiper Patriotic Front leader lining up a packed two-day programme in Mombasa aimed at rallying voters and bringing local political aspirants into his campaign fold.

Musyoka announced the Mombasa programme on Tuesday, October 6, under the banner Ukombozi Mombasa Rally, signalling a fresh push to grow his political presence in a region that has long played a key role in opposition politics.

“Mombasa, get ready for the wave. Wantam is inevitable. Ukombozi umefika Mombasa!” Musyoka said.

The former Vice-President will start his tour on Friday, October 9, with a rally in Changamwe at 3 pm.

He will then move to Mwembe Tayari for another engagement scheduled for 4 pm.

The second day will begin with a meeting with Mombasa political aspirants at 10 am on Saturday, October 10, before Musyoka resumes his public mobilisation activities.

He is scheduled to hold a rally at Junda Mwisho in Kisauni at 2 pm and later address another gathering at Shanzu Bush at 4 pm.

The visit forms part of Musyoka's wider preparations for the August 2027 General Election as he seeks to establish himself as a key player in the opposition and strengthen Wiper ahead of the polls.

Musyoka has increasingly signalled his interest in the presidency while at the same time advocating for an opposition alliance that can present a united challenge to President William Ruto.

His ambitions came into sharper focus in May when he sought to register “Kalonzo 2027” as a trademark.

In June, he launched the Komboa Kenya platform, which he has linked to his presidential campaign and his calls for political change. The platform has been built around what Musyoka describes as the need to “liberate” Kenya from failed leadership.

Alongside his national campaign, the Wiper leader has been reorganising his party and strengthening its political machinery ahead of the election.

In August, he announced changes to the party's leadership, including the appointment of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali as deputy party leader-designate.

Ali has emerged as an important part of Wiper's strategy at the Coast after Musyoka endorsed him in April to seek the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on the party's ticket in 2027.

Wiper has also brought together a Coast political team that includes Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa as it seeks to widen its reach in the region.

Mombasa presents an important political battleground for Musyoka, particularly as several parties seek to increase their influence along the Coast.

The region has historically been a strong base for opposition politics, with ODM enjoying considerable influence over the years. However, the political contest has taken a new turn following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, creating room for different political formations to seek stronger support in the region.

For Musyoka, the Mombasa tour offers an opportunity to combine his presidential campaign with Wiper's efforts to build a stronger grassroots network and engage people seeking elective positions in 2027.

The Wiper leader has also continued to push the case for a united opposition, maintaining that parties opposed to Ruto need to work together if they are to mount a serious challenge in the next election.

Wiper has, however, rejected speculation that Musyoka could work with the President, maintaining that the party will remain in the opposition as the country heads towards the 2027 polls.

At the same time, discussions among opposition leaders over a possible joint political vehicle are continuing, with Musyoka among the senior figures seeking to influence the alliance's eventual structure and leadership.

His Mombasa programme will therefore bring together his presidential ambitions, Wiper's efforts to expand its Coast base and the broader opposition campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Musyoka's message to residents is captured in his rally call:

“Mombasa, get ready for the wave. Wantam is inevitable. Ukombozi umefika Mombasa!”