Linda Mwananchi accuses Ruto of plot to weaken Opposition in Nyanza

The violence that disrupted Kalonzo Musyoka's political tour of Migori has drawn sharp criticism from Linda Mwananchi, which now claims President William Ruto's administration is seeking to weaken opposition influence in Nyanza through intimidation and attacks on political gatherings ahead of the 2027 elections.

The movement accused the government of allowing a hostile political environment to develop, alleging that Thursday's assault on the opposition convoy was aimed at discouraging rival leaders from seeking support in a region where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has traditionally commanded considerable backing.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 6, 2026, the group said the incident reflected an alleged attempt by the broad-based administration to extend its political influence into Nyanza and create favourable conditions for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its partners.

The statement was signed by Pauline Njoroge, Head of Communication at Linda Mwananchi's National Secretariat, who accused Ruto and his allies of resorting to violence after losing public confidence.

"Yesterday's vicious attacks in Migori County on a peaceful campaign caravan led by H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) confirm what the entire country has always suspected; having completely lost the support of Kenyans, William Ruto and his stooges in the broad-based regime now seek to carve out a political enclave in the Nyanza region, for purposes of conducting electoral theft," the statement read.

Linda Mwananchi argued that the incident was not an isolated confrontation but part of what it described as efforts to silence opposition voices and interfere with political activities in the region.

The reaction came after suspected goons attacked a convoy carrying opposition leaders on Thursday, November 5, as they toured Migori County to popularise their political agenda.

Kalonzo headed the delegation, which included Democratic Party leader and former Attorney-General Justin Muturi, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and several other opposition figures.

The leaders were undertaking a two-day tour of Nyanza under the Ukombozi movement as they sought to strengthen their support networks and reach voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Their planned stops included Ntimaru, Kehancha and Migori town, with a public address scheduled at Posta Grounds.

However, the political engagements were interrupted when suspected attackers pelted the convoy with stones, damaging several vehicles. Images from the incident showed broken vehicle windows, with Muturi's car among those targeted after its windscreen was smashed.

Police officers subsequently deployed tear gas as confrontations involving suspected goons and security personnel disrupted the opposition activities.

Kalonzo protested the use of tear gas against people attending what he maintained were peaceful political meetings. Despite the confrontation, he continued with his programme, signalling that the incident would not force the opposition to suspend its mobilisation activities.

The incident occurred as the opposition team sought to build a stronger presence in Nyanza, traditionally an important political base for ODM.

Linda Mwananchi recalls Moi-era political crackdown

In its response, the movement warned that the country risked returning to an era when political dissent was met with intimidation, drawing parallels between the current situation and the rule of former President Daniel arap Moi.

It argued that the use of force, alleged abductions and unlawful arrests would not stop Kenyans from demanding political reforms and leadership committed to constitutional principles.

The group recalled the struggle for multiparty democracy in the 1980s and 1990s, maintaining that similar tactics had failed to suppress demands for political freedom in the past.

"But we wish to remind Ruto and his surrogates that political intolerance, ethnic violence and illegal detentions carried out by Moi's police state, neither delayed nor stopped the second liberation in the 80s and 90s. Similarly, these current attempts manifestly clear in the rising goon culture, kidnaps and the actions of rogue elements in the police service will not deter Kenyans, now standing firmly on the cusp of the third liberation, from achieving the long-held dream of a new constitutional order and a new leadership that bears true allegiance to our constitution and the rule of law," the statement added.

Linda Mwananchi called for a thorough investigation into the Migori confrontation, insisting that those involved in attacking the opposition delegation should be identified and held accountable.

The movement also pushed back against any suggestion that Nyanza was hostile to political competition, arguing that residents of the region had historically contributed to the fight for multiparty democracy and the expansion of political freedoms.

It called on Kenyans, particularly young people, to reject attempts to draw communities into political confrontations and avoid being used to fuel divisions as the country approaches the next election.

The group cautioned that creating insecurity around political activities could discourage citizens from exercising their democratic rights and leave room for electoral malpractice.

"We urge Kenyans, especially to the youth, to resist this regime's desperate attempts to sow violence and division ahead of the elections. An atmosphere of fear and chaos would provide a platform for electoral malpractices," the statement said.

The movement further demanded that the government guarantee the constitutional rights of opposition parties, allowing their leaders to organise meetings, engage communities and seek political support without facing intimidation.

The Migori incident has added to concerns about the security of opposition politicians and their supporters during political mobilisation, as different political formations begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.