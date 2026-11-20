Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed concern following a road accident involving celebrated Kamba musician Ken wa Maria at Sabaki along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The musician, whose real name is Kennedy Muia, was reportedly involved in the accident on Friday morning, while travelling back from a performance at Kifaru Place when his vehicle collided with a truck.

The incident occurred at Sabaki, along the busy Mombasa Road corridor, with the collision leaving the popular entertainer injured.

Ken wa Maria was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention.

He is reported to be in stable condition as he continues his recovery following the incident.

The accident attracted concern among his fans and members of the entertainment industry, given his popularity within the Kamba music scene.

Kalonzo, who has maintained close ties with the Kamba community and its cultural figures, conveyed his support to the musician and his family following news of the accident.

The Wiper Party leader expressed concern over the incident and wished the entertainer a speedy recovery.

He also extended his support to Ken wa Maria's family as the musician continues to receive medical attention.

According to initial reports, Ken wa Maria was returning from a performance at Kifaru Place when the accident happened at Sabaki.

His vehicle reportedly collided with a truck along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, resulting in injuries that necessitated his transfer to a nearby medical facility.

The circumstances surrounding the collision had not been fully established following the incident.

Sabaki is situated along one of Kenya's major transport corridors, which connects Nairobi to Mombasa and serves motorists travelling between the capital and the Coast.

The highway experiences significant traffic from private vehicles, public service vehicles and heavy commercial trucks transporting goods between different parts of the country.

The musician's condition was subsequently reported to be stable, offering some reassurance to his supporters following the accident.

Ken wa Maria is among the recognisable names in the Kamba entertainment industry, having built a following through his music and performances.

He is particularly known for his popular hit Fundamentals, which has contributed to his prominence among fans of contemporary Kamba music.

His performances have attracted audiences across the country, making him a familiar figure in the regional entertainment scene.

The accident comes as concern continues over road safety, particularly along major highways where motorists share roads with heavy commercial vehicles.

For Ken wa Maria's supporters, the immediate focus remains on his recovery following the collision.

Kalonzo's message of support has also highlighted the concern surrounding the musician's condition, with the Wiper leader standing with his family during the recovery period.

The musician is expected to continue receiving medical attention as he recovers from injuries sustained in the accident.