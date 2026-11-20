Kamba musician Ken Wa Maria has been injured after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a truck along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in Sabaki, Athi River, Machakos County.

The accident occurred at approximately 4.30 am on Friday, November 20, near Signature Mall, involving a Lexus driven by the musician and an Isuzu FRR truck.

Athi River East Sub-County Police Commander John Owuoth said the musician sustained minor injuries following the collision, which happened as both vehicles were travelling towards Mombasa.

"The musician was changing lanes along the highway when the accident happened. The musician sustained slight injuries, hence no cause for alarm," Owuoth told The Star by phone early Friday.

According to the police commander, the Isuzu driver attempted to change lanes upon reaching the accident location but returned to his original lane after noticing that the Lexus was too close.

The Lexus, which was travelling on the inner lane, subsequently rammed into the rear right side of the truck.

The impact caused the musician to lose control of his vehicle, which veered off the road to the left before landing in a ditch.

Owuoth confirmed that Ken Wa Maria, whose real name is Kennedy Wambua Ngunze, sustained a cut wound on his forehead and complained of pain in his left leg.

"The said driver, Ken Wambua Ngunze, sustained a cut wound on his forehead and complained of pain on his left leg. He was rushed to Life Care Hospital, Mlolongo, where he is undergoing treatment," Owuoth said.

The police commander added that the musician had been admitted to the private medical facility in Mlolongo, where he was receiving treatment.

Boda boda operators were among the first people to arrive at the scene after the collision. They alerted the police, who subsequently responded, documented the incident, and helped clear the scene.

Mlolongo–Syokimau Boda Boda Association chairman Alex Mutuku commended the riders for their intervention and urged motorists to exercise caution when using the highway, particularly around Sabaki.

"I thank boda boda riders who made efforts and volunteered to save Ken Wa Maria's life and many other victims of road accidents, especially along Mombasa Road. I also urge drivers to drive safely when approaching the Sabaki area since it's a black spot, and wish him a quick recovery," Mutuku said.

The musician's Lexus sustained extensive damage and was towed to SNP Police Station, which serves as the Athi River East Sub-County police headquarters, pending inspection and further police action.

The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway, one of Kenya's major transport corridors connecting the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi and other inland destinations.

According to road safety figures reported in November 2026, the Mombasa–Malaba Northern Corridor has approximately 200 accident black spots out of 270 identified dangerous locations nationally.

The National Transport and Safety Authority recorded 5,009 road fatalities in 2025, compared with 4,748 in 2024, highlighting the persistent challenge of road accidents in the country.

Sabaki has also witnessed other serious road accidents. On October 26, several people were injured after a water bowser reportedly lost control and rammed into a passenger matatu, triggering a five-vehicle collision along the same highway.

Ken Wa Maria is among the prominent performers in the Kamba benga music scene. He is known for popular songs including Fundamentals, Mchagua Jembe si Mkulima, Domitila, Miss Musembi and Neenziwe Nuu.

He leads Yatta Orchestra International Band, formerly known as Yatta Boys Band.

His musical journey began in a Catholic Church choir, where an Italian priest introduced him to musical instruments.

He released his debut album, We Nzamithya Mwelu, in 2004. His song Fundamentals, released in December 2013, gained widespread popularity the following year.

Other songs in his catalogue include My Dear Mwende, Shalia, Kazi ni Kazi, Lupita Nyong'o, Kizungumkuti and Ngoma Mikatiko.

His music explores love, humour, social issues, and politics, with politically themed releases including Kalonzo Ika Nesa and Sakuai Mutongoi Muthini.