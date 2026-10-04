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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Tahmeed breaks silence after Konza crash kills six
News

Tahmeed breaks silence after Konza crash kills six

According to the company, preliminary information indicates that one truck attempting to overtake was hit from behind by another truck, leading to a collision that forced one of the vehicles into the path of the oncoming Tahmeed bus. However, it stressed that the official investigations would determine the exact cause of the crash.

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