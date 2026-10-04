17 Catholic pilgrims killed in Salama crash to undergo postmortem
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect Maitha spent months parading himself under the stolen identity and presenting himself as the bona fide owner of the lucrative property.
According to the company, preliminary information indicates that one truck attempting to overtake was hit from behind by another truck, leading to a collision that forced one of the vehicles into the path of the oncoming Tahmeed bus. However, it stressed that the official investigations would determine the exact cause of the crash.
He added that the six injured were rushed to Kambu Level 4 Subcounty Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The victims were transported in an ambulance provided by the Makueni County Government.
Coast traffic boss Asha Wario confirmed that the bus driver had attempted to overtake when the trailer rammed into the vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving the bus badly damaged.
NTSA said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic road traffic crashes that have claimed several lives and left others injured along major highways,” noting that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.
The accident happened near Kanga bridge, between Voi and Mutitu, after the two heavy vehicles rammed into each other, blocking both lanes.