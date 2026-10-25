Several feared dead in bus-lorry collision on Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Several people are feared dead while several others sustained injuries after a bus and a lorry collided head-on along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, in another deadly crash on one of Kenya’s busiest transport routes.

The accident occurred at around 7 am on Sunday, October 25, 2026, when the two vehicles collided, leaving multiple people dead and others injured.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif had earlier confirmed 20 fatalities before the death toll rose to 22, as further details of the crash emerged.

The collision occurred along one of Kenya’s major transport routes, connecting Nairobi to the Coast and carrying significant passenger and commercial traffic daily.

The Nairobi-Mombasa Highway is frequently used by long-distance buses, private motorists and heavy commercial vehicles transporting goods between the capital, the Coast and other parts of the country.

At the time of publication, authorities had not identified the circumstances around the accident, including the number of passengers aboard the bus, and the full extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

Motorists on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway were urged to exercise caution as details of the incident emerged.

At the time of publication, the confirmed death toll stood at 22, with several others reported injured. Further updates on the victims and the circumstances surrounding the collision were awaited.

The crash comes less than a month after another major collision on the same highway killed 17 people in the Mlima Kiu area of Salama, Makueni County, on 3 October.

That earlier accident involved several vehicles, including a lorry and a passenger matatu carrying Catholic pilgrims. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the crash, including vehicle inspection and compliance.

The NTSA also identified the Mlima Kiu-Salama stretch as an accident black spot and urged motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking and observe lane discipline.