17 Catholic pilgrims killed in Salama crash to undergo postmortem
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
The circumstances that led to the collision had not been established.
The occupants of the vehicle had fled by the time police secured the scene, leaving detectives to rely on the ongoing investigations to establish their identities and possible involvement in the transportation of the drugs
The students had travelled from Mombasa as part of the group heading to Kisumu to bid farewell to Otieno
The emergency response agency said teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties moved to the scene to provide assistance, working together with county ambulance services, a Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) ambulance, the National Police Service and other responders.
Police say at least five people died and several others were injured after a matatu and a trailer collided on the Bungoma–Webuye road near Bukembe Bridge shortly after midnight, with some injured in critical condition.
Police further indicated that the recovered narcotics will be subjected to forensic analysis as part of efforts to determine the scale and origin of the suspected trafficking operation
Emergency responders worked through the night to rescue victims, and injured casualties rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for treatment following the crash.
The crash involved a collision between a lorry and a public service vehicle (PSV), and the injured are currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals.
Differences in medical reports or contradictory evidence can stretch the case for weeks, which goes against the court’s purpose of resolving disputes within 60 days.
In a statement by the National Police Service, the seizure was made by officers from Kogelo Police Station in Siaya Sub-County at Uuna area, within South East Alego Location, following an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
According to the Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru, authorities are still assessing the full extent of the tragedy.