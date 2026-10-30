Soda truck crashes near Dedan Kimathi University along Nyeri-Mweiga Road

A truck transporting soft drinks has crashed along the Nyeri-Mweiga Road near Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, spilling its cargo along the roadside.

The circumstances surrounding the Friday, October 30, accident had not immediately been established, with authorities yet to confirm whether anyone was injured or killed.

Images and reports from the scene indicated that the truck had crashed near the university, leaving bottles and other soft drink products scattered along the roadside.

The extent of the damage to the vehicle and whether other motorists were involved had also not been confirmed.

The crash is the latest incident to draw attention to road safety along the Nyeri-Mweiga highway, a busy route connecting Nyeri town to Mweiga and neighbouring areas.

The road serves motorists, public service vehicles and commercial transport operators, with Dedan Kimathi University of Technology situated along the route.

The latest incident comes about seven months after a deadly collision involving a lorry and a passenger matatu near the same university.

On March 28, 2026, a lorry transporting firewood collided with a 14-seater matatu belonging to Nyekicha Sacco along the Nyeri-Mweiga section of the highway.

The matatu was travelling from Nyeri town towards Mweiga when the lorry reportedly lost control after its driver attempted to avoid hitting a cyclist.

The collision left several passengers trapped inside the wreckage, prompting an emergency rescue operation involving police officers, ambulance teams and members of the public.

Initial reports indicated that four people had died at the scene, but the number of fatalities subsequently increased as injured passengers succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

By March 29, authorities had confirmed that 16 people had died, making it one of the deadliest road accidents reported in the region in 2026.

The accident prompted renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly involving heavy commercial vehicles operating along major highways.

Following the March accident, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The government also pledged to take action against any violations identified during the investigations.

Chirchir said the government would intensify enforcement, audits and compliance checks across Kenyan highways.

He further emphasised the need for motorists to observe traffic regulations and prioritise the safety of other road users.

The Road Safety Association of Kenya subsequently attributed the March collision to alleged negligence, raising concerns about vehicle inspections, speed governors and the condition of the road.

The association called for heavy commercial vehicles to undergo inspections to establish whether they complied with road safety requirements.

Accidents involving heavy commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles remain a major road safety concern in Kenya, particularly where highways carry a mixture of trucks, buses, motorcycles and private cars.

Such collisions can have severe consequences because of the difference in size and weight between heavy goods vehicles and smaller passenger vehicles.

The March crash near Dedan Kimathi University highlighted the risks associated with loss of vehicle control, while the latest soft drink truck accident has once again drawn attention to safety along the route.

Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the latest crash, including whether speeding, mechanical failure or other factors contributed to the incident.