Crash on Ngong Road leaves three dead and several injured

Three people have been killed and several others injured after a car crashed and burst into flames at Kenol Stage near Raila Odinga International Stadium along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The accident happened on Thursday morning, October 29, when the vehicle reportedly hit the pavement before veering off the road and striking a woman who was waiting for a matatu to town.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman died at the scene, while two other people who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear, although witnesses alleged that police recovered two bottles of alcohol from the wreckage, raising suspicions that the driver may have been under the influence.

Images shared widely on social media showed the vehicle extensively damaged and engulfed in flames, as rescuers and members of the public rushed to the scene to assist those affected.

The crash occurred near the stadium, also known as Talanta Stadium, which is located along the busy Ngong Road corridor.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement detailing the cause of the accident or confirming the circumstances surrounding the alleged recovery of alcohol from the wreckage.



More to follow...