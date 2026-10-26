Nairobi water shutdown to affect Kilimani, Westlands, Upper Hill and other areas for three days

Nairobi residents in Kilimani, Westlands, Upper Hill, Langata, Parklands and several other neighbourhoods will experience water supply interruptions for approximately three days following an emergency shutdown of a major pipeline for repair works.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the shutdown of the Northern Collector Tunnel (NCT)–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete pipeline by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) is scheduled to begin at 11.59 pm on Monday, October 26, 2026, and end at 11.59 pm on Thursday, October 29.

In a notice issued and signed by Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Martin Nang'ole, the company said the interruption would affect several residential estates, business districts and key institutions across Nairobi City County.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd wishes to inform its customers of the emergency shutdown of the pipeline above. The shutdown is expected to last approximately 3 days and will interrupt water supply to the following areas,” the notice stated.

The interruption will affect Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Kilimani, alongside parts of Ngong Road, Kibera, Jamhuri and Woodley.

Other affected locations include Adams Arcade, Muchai Drive, Joseph Kangethe Road, Mbagathi Way, Ngumo and the areas surrounding City Mortuary. Upper Hill residents, including those served by the Kenyatta National Hospital and Nairobi Hospital areas, will also be affected.

In Langata, the shutdown will affect estates and institutions including Uhuru Gardens, Civil Servants, Southlands, Rubia, Masai, Onyonka, Jambo, Camp David, Akiba, Ngei, NHC, Jonathan Ngeno, Sunvalley, Royal Park and Moi Langata Barracks.

Other affected locations include Madaraka, Hima Gardens, Siwaka, Midland, Wilson Airport, Popo Road, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Karen and areas served by the Oloolaiser Water and Sanitation Company will also experience interruptions.

The notice further lists Park Road, Ngara, City Park, Railway Quarters, Forest Road, Kipande Road and Limuru Road among the affected locations.

The shutdown will also affect several neighbourhoods in Westlands and Parklands, including Parklands estates 1 to 5, Parklands Road, Highridge, Suswa Road, Iregi Road, Kusi Lane and Mwambao Road.

Residents along Lower Waiyaki Way, Westlands Road, Ring Road, Muthithi Road, Chiromo Lane, Ojijo Road, Mpaka Road and Githuri Road are also expected to experience disruptions.

Other affected areas include Lower Lantana Road, Sports Road, Westlands Avenue, Upper Brookside, Brookside Gardens, Muguga Green and areas around Rehema House and Consolata.

The company said the interruption would extend to parts of General Mathenge Road, Lower Kabete Lane, Peponi Road, Peponi Grove, Kabarsiran, Kabarsiran Close, Manyani East and West, James Gichuru Road, Waruku, Lower East Church Road, Lower Raphta Road and Upper Lantana Road.

Institutions and diplomatic facilities within the affected areas include the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United States Embassy and the International School environs, alongside Kinanda Valley, Kihingo Estate and Magnolia.

The company has urged customers in the affected areas to conserve available water throughout the shutdown as repair teams work to restore normal supply.

The emergency interruption is expected to last approximately 72 hours, although the actual restoration of water supply to individual neighbourhoods may depend on the progress of the repair works and the time required to stabilise distribution.

In its notice, the company appealed for patience as the maintenance works proceed.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and urge them to use their available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” the notice stated.

Residents in the affected neighbourhoods have been advised to plan their water use during the scheduled interruption and store sufficient supplies for essential household needs before the shutdown begins.