Kilimani, Wilson Airport, among areas to face 24-hour water cut

Thousands of residents and businesses across Nairobi are expected to contend with water shortages for about 24 hours after an emergency pipeline shutdown was announced, affecting neighbourhoods stretching from Kilimani and Lavington to Parklands, Kibera, Nairobi West and Westlands.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the interruption would allow the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) to carry out emergency repairs on the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete pipeline.

In a customer notice issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the company explained that the pipeline would be shut down to facilitate the repair work, with the exercise expected to take approximately one day.

The interruption is likely to affect households, businesses and institutions across several parts of the capital, prompting Nairobi Water to urge customers to make careful use of the supplies available to them.

Among the neighbourhoods listed for the shutdown are Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Ngumo West, Golf Course I and II, Woodley, Adams Arcade and parts of Ngong Road.

The affected areas also include Kibera, Olympic, Gatwekera, Ayany, Karanja Road, Makongeni, Jamhuri, Southlands and Mbagathi Ridge. Areas around Forces Memorial and Mbagathi Hospital are also expected to experience the disruption.

The interruption will extend to several residential estates and other locations in Nairobi West, including Monali, Midland, NHC, Mai Mahiu Road, Quick Estate, Hamayun Estate and Heshima Gardens.

Other affected areas in the neighbourhood are Akila 1, Space Apartments, Wilson Airport, Lower Akiba and Popo Road. The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), together with surrounding areas, are also on the list.

In the northern parts of the city, the shutdown will affect Parklands, Ngara, City Park, Desai Road, Railway Quarters, Limuru Road and Kipande Road, as well as neighbouring locations.

The disruption will also reach areas around the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the US Embassy and the International School of Kenya. Kinanda Valley, Kihingo Estate and Magnolia are among the other locations expected to be affected.

Additional areas include Parklands 1, Parklands 2, Parklands 3, Parklands 4 and Parklands 5, alongside Suswa Road, Presidential Escort, Highridge, Iregi Road, Kusi Lane, Mwambao Road, Mbatu Mbatu and Masari Road.

Westlands to experience supply interruption

Several residential and commercial areas in Westlands will also be affected by the pipeline shutdown.

The locations listed include Lower Waiyaki Way, Westlands Road, Ring Road, Parklands Road, Muthithi Road, Chiromo Lane, Pio Gama Pinto Road, Ojijo Road, Tausi Lane, Forest Road, Mtama Road, Mpaka Road and Githuri Road.

The interruption will further affect Lower Lantana Road, Sports Road, Westlands Avenue and David Osiele Road, as well as areas around Rehema House and behind Consolata.

Residents in Upper Brookside, Brookside Junction, Muguga Green and Brookside Gardens are also expected to experience the shortage.

Other affected locations include Upper General Mathenge, Donya Sabuk, Lower Kabete Lane, parts of Peponi Road, Peponi Grove, Lower Kabarsiran, Kabarsiran Close, Manyani East and Manyani West.

Parts of James Gichuru Road and Waruku have also been included in the list of areas affected by the planned shutdown.

As the repair exercise proceeds, Nairobi Water has appealed to customers in the affected neighbourhoods to ration the water available to them to help manage the interruption.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the shutdown and said efforts were underway to restore supply.

Residents and businesses in the listed areas are therefore expected to rely on their available water reserves during the approximately 24-hour repair period.