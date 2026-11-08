Nairobi Water announces 24-hour supply interruption in Westlands, Kilimani and other areas

Nairobi residents in several parts of the city will experience a 24-hour water supply interruption beginning Monday, November 9, 2026, following a planned shutdown announced by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

In a public notice on November 8 2026, the utility company said the interruption would begin at 8:00 a.m. on Monday and run until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, affecting residential estates, commercial areas and several public institutions across the city.

The company explained that the shutdown is necessary to facilitate the installation of new pipe connections near Kianda School, off Waiyaki Way. The works are intended to improve water supply reliability in the affected areas.

According to the notice, the interruption will affect the entire Westlands area, including Riverside, Parklands and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

Other affected areas include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Upper Hill and Lower Hill. Residents and institutions in Madaraka, as well as facilities such as Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital and Forces Memorial Hospital, are also expected to experience the disruption.

The shutdown will further affect KEMRI flats, Mbagathi Hospital, the Department of Defence (DOD), Uhuru Park and their surrounding areas.

In Langata and its environs, the affected locations include Dog Unit and Langata Women’s Prison. Kibera, Jamhuri and neighbouring areas have also been listed among the locations that will experience the interruption.

Other neighbourhoods named in the notice are Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley and areas along Ngong Road.

Nairobi Water has advised customers in the affected areas to prepare before the shutdown begins by storing enough water for essential domestic and commercial needs.

The company also urged residents to use the available water sparingly during the interruption to avoid unnecessary wastage, as supply will be unavailable.

The planned works are part of efforts to improve the city's water distribution network through the installation of additional pipe connections.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the temporary interruption, asking them to make the necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled maintenance.

Customers seeking clarification or additional information can contact Nairobi Water through its toll-free line, 0800 724 366.

Water supply is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, although customers should follow any further communication from the company regarding the restoration of services.