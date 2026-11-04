Police inspector Kenneth Sang pleads not guilty to Dr Victoria Mutiso’s murder

Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang has been charged with the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, who was shot dead along Mawensi Road in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

Sang appeared before the Milimani High Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder charge before Justice Alexander Muteti.

According to the particulars of the charge, Dr Mutiso was shot at around 9.30 am along Mawensi Road. The prosecution alleges that Sang, jointly with other persons who are yet to be arraigned, unlawfully caused her death.

Following the plea-taking, the prosecution, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Victor Owiti, told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would oppose the accused person's release on bail.

The prosecution said it would file an affidavit setting out the grounds for opposing his release.

Sang was subsequently remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending further directions on his bail application. The case will be mentioned on November 30, 2026.

His arrest in Eldoret brings to five the number of people charged in connection with Dr Mutiso's murder.

The other accused persons are Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, as well as Police Constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.

The prosecution alleges that Sang acted jointly with others whose cases have yet to be brought before the court.

He will remain in custody as the court awaits the prosecution's response on bail.