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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Milimani High Court

Karua calls for faster justice in femicide cases Obado conviction
Crime

Karua calls for faster justice in femicide cases Obado conviction

Taking to her X account on Thursday, Karua noted that the conclusion of the nearly eight-year murder trial reaffirmed the urgent need for criminal justice agencies to prioritise cases involving violence against women, noting that while the prosecution showed determination, justice should not take so long to be delivered

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Lawyer: Why Sharon Otieno murder trial took nearly eight years
Corridors of Justice

Lawyer: Why Sharon Otieno murder trial took nearly eight years

He acknowledged public concerns over the length of the trial but maintained that the delay resulted from unavoidable procedural and practical challenges, including interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the judicial officers who presided over the case

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Former Migori Governor Obado Okoth. PHOTO/HANDOUT
Top Stories

Obado, co-accused found guilty of Sharon Otieno's murder

Delivering the judgment at the Milimani High Court on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Githua held that the three acted with a common intention, with each playing a distinct role in planning, executing and concealing the murder of the 26-year-old, who was about seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

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Court summons IG Kanja, DCI Amin, over three missing men
News

Court summons IG Kanja, DCI Amin, over three missing men

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and other respondents have been summoned to appear before the Milimani High Court on Tuesday and produce three missing men — Evans Otieno Omondi, Macmillan Kiarie Mugo and Michael Oloo Osoro — whether alive or deceased. The directions were issued by Justice Alexander Muteti after separate urgent habeas corpus applications were filed by the men's families. The judge certified the applications as urgent and ordered the respondents to appear before the court at 12 noon on July 14 to account for the whereabouts of the three men and show cause why they should not be immediately released from custody if they are being held. In the three cases, the court directed the applicants to serve the respondents with the court orders by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the noon hearing. The petitions were filed by Pamela Aloo, the wife of Evans Otieno Omondi; Beatrice Wanjira, the mother of Macmillan Kiarie Mugo; and Rose Sopi, the wife of Michael Oloo Osoro. They are seeking the court's intervention over the alleged disappearance of their relatives. Besides the Inspector General and the DCI Director, the applications also name the State Law Office and other respondents, who will be required to respond to the allegations before the court. The hearing is expected to determine whether the security agencies are holding the three men and what further orders the court will issue regarding their alleged disappearance.

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