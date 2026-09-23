Dr Victoria Mutiso murder: Suspects ordered to appear for plea on September 29
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
In her ruling, Justice Mulwa said the August 25 order could not be interpreted separately from the tribunal’s decision of August 10.
The three are accused of being involved in the killing of doctor Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and will remain in custody as they await their appearance before Milimani High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo.
Kigame said he would not rule out taking the matter beyond Kenya if the local justice system failed to address the case.
The case arises from orders issued by Justice Mutai on June 25, 2026, directing the Principal Secretary for Basic Education and the County Education Board to register Gatoto Community Primary School as a private non-profit APBET primary school under the Basic Education Act.
Taking to her X account on Thursday, Karua noted that the conclusion of the nearly eight-year murder trial reaffirmed the urgent need for criminal justice agencies to prioritise cases involving violence against women, noting that while the prosecution showed determination, justice should not take so long to be delivered
He acknowledged public concerns over the length of the trial but maintained that the delay resulted from unavoidable procedural and practical challenges, including interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the judicial officers who presided over the case
Justice Cecilia Githua, sitting at the Milimani High Court, ordered that the three be remanded pending sentencing, directing the Probation Department to prepare and file pre-sentence reports within 21 days.
Delivering the judgment at the Milimani High Court on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Githua held that the three acted with a common intention, with each playing a distinct role in planning, executing and concealing the murder of the 26-year-old, who was about seven months pregnant at the time of her death.
The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and other respondents have been summoned to appear before the Milimani High Court on Tuesday and produce three missing men — Evans Otieno Omondi, Macmillan Kiarie Mugo and Michael Oloo Osoro — whether alive or deceased. The directions were issued by Justice Alexander Muteti after separate urgent habeas corpus applications were filed by the men's families. The judge certified the applications as urgent and ordered the respondents to appear before the court at 12 noon on July 14 to account for the whereabouts of the three men and show cause why they should not be immediately released from custody if they are being held. In the three cases, the court directed the applicants to serve the respondents with the court orders by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the noon hearing. The petitions were filed by Pamela Aloo, the wife of Evans Otieno Omondi; Beatrice Wanjira, the mother of Macmillan Kiarie Mugo; and Rose Sopi, the wife of Michael Oloo Osoro. They are seeking the court's intervention over the alleged disappearance of their relatives. Besides the Inspector General and the DCI Director, the applications also name the State Law Office and other respondents, who will be required to respond to the allegations before the court. The hearing is expected to determine whether the security agencies are holding the three men and what further orders the court will issue regarding their alleged disappearance.
In her decision, Justice Ougo said she had reviewed the application filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the evidence provided by investigator Catherine Ngari through a supporting affidavit.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and family appeared at Milimani High Court on Monday for an impeachment-related hearing. The case concerns his challenge to the impeachment process, with multiple applications still pending.
In a ruling delivered by Justice J. Chigiti (SC) at the Milimani High Court, the court found that pleadings generated using “unknown tools or artificial intelligence” without disclosure compromised the integrity of the judicial process and gave litigants an unfair advantage.
Justice Alexander Muteti, presiding over the matter at the Milimani High Court on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, issued the arrest warrant after concluding that there was enough material to require the suspect’s appearance before a Kenyan court for trial.
Matara, who appeared in court in handcuffs, interrupted the session to accuse the officers of demanding bribes from his family.