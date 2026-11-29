Nairobi Water has set Monday, November 30, 2026, as the date for the relocation of its Upper Embakasi Regional Office to new premises along Spine Road.

In a customer notice issued on Sunday, November 28, 2026, the water utility said the regional office will move to UWS Plaza, located next to Davana Hotel and approximately 550 meters from Shujaa Mall.

"Nairobi Water Upper Embakasi Region wishes to inform all our valued customers that from Monday, 30th November 2026, the regional office shall be located at UWS Plaza, along Spine Road next to Davana Hotel approximately 550 meters from Shujaa Mall,"the notice read in part.

The relocation will affect customers who rely on the Upper Embakasi regional office for water and sewerage-related services and inquiries.

Nairobi Water clarified that the office serves several residential areas within the region, including Komarock, Nasra, Utawala, Mihango, Kariobangi South, Mowlem, Umoja 3 and Kayole.

Residents from these areas seeking assistance will therefore be expected to visit the new premises once the relocation takes effect on November 30.

The utility asked customers to exercise patience as the regional office settles into its new location, while appreciating their continued partnership and cooperation.

Mass disconnection operation in Mihango

The relocation notice comes days after Nairobi Water issued a separate warning to Mihango residents in Utawala about a planned mass disconnection operation targeting customers with outstanding water bills and irregular connections.

In a notice dated Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the Upper Embakasi Region told residents the operation would take place on Thursday, November 26.

The utility urged customers with pending water bills to clear their arrears and those with irregular connections to regularise their accounts to avoid disconnection.

The planned operation targeted accounts with unpaid water bills and connections that did not comply with the utility's requirements.

Nairobi Water has provided telephone contacts and an email address through which customers can seek assistance or make inquiries during the transition.

Customers can reach the Upper Embakasi Regional Office through 0725120022 or 0726848953. They can also send their inquiries to [email protected].