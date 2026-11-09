Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos face longer water rationing as Ndakaini Dam levels fall

Residents of Nairobi and parts of Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties are expected to experience longer water rationing periods following a 35 per cent reduction in production at two major treatment plants.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) announced that the reduction at Ngethu and Kigoro Water Treatment Plants takes effect immediately following declining water levels at Thika/Ndakaini Dam.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the utility attributed the drop in dam levels to below-average rainfall within its catchment area, which has reduced the amount of water flowing into the reservoir.

Thika/Ndakaini Dam is the principal source of water for Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

"The reduced inflows have necessitated a temporary reduction in water abstraction to preserve available reserves and ensure continued supply over the coming months," Nairobi Water said.

The utility warned that customers served by the affected water companies could experience extended rationing periods as a result of the production cuts.

Those likely to be affected include customers of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Githunguri Water and Sanitation Company, Kiambu Water and Sanitation Company and Karuri Water and Sanitation Company.

Others are Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company, Oloolaiser Water and Sewerage Company and Olkejuado Water and Sewerage Company.

Nairobi Water urged consumers to use available water prudently as the utility monitors the situation.

The company said it was continuously monitoring water levels and weather conditions and would review production volumes periodically depending on the prevailing situation.

"Customers may experience extended rationing periods," the utility warned, urging residents to exercise patience and cooperate as it manages the available reserves.

The latest reduction comes as the utility seeks to preserve the remaining water supplies and maintain distribution to Nairobi and neighbouring areas over the coming months.

Customers seeking assistance or further information can contact Nairobi Water through its toll-free number, 0800 724 366.