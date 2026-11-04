LSK demands release of Nairobi lawyer abducted by armed men

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, who was reportedly abducted by armed men in Nairobi, amid fears that his disappearance could be linked to his role in an ongoing criminal case.

Abdi, an advocate with Abshir & Njagi Advocates, was reportedly seized along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, on Monday, November 2, after his vehicle was allegedly pursued by two cars, a Toyota Prado TX and a double-cab vehicle carrying armed occupants.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 4, LSK said some of the men were armed with firearms, while others were dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bulletproof vests.

His vehicle was subsequently recovered along the same road, but the lawyer's whereabouts remain unknown.

The incident was reported at Kilimani Police Station under OB No. 55/1/11/2026.

LSK expressed concern that Abdi's disappearance could be connected to his participation in Criminal Case No. MCCR/E2910/2025, Republic v Ahmed Ali Mohamed, which is being heard at the Makadara Law Courts.

According to the society, Abdi is a complainant and key witness in the proceedings, raising concerns that his reported abduction could be linked to his involvement in the case.

The society further revealed that it had previously received correspondence containing allegations of threats and intimidation against the advocate in connection with the same proceedings.

"These allegations warrant urgent, independent and impartial investigation," the society said.

LSK warned that targeting an advocate over the execution of professional duties would pose a serious threat to the administration of justice, the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law.

The society cited Article 29 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to freedom and security, including protection against arbitrary deprivation of liberty.

It also disclosed that a Habeas Corpus application had already been filed in court seeking orders over Abdi's disappearance. The matter is scheduled to come up for directions on November 9, 2026.

As pressure mounts for authorities to establish the lawyer's whereabouts, LSK called on Inspector General of Police to take immediate steps to locate Abdi and ensure his safe return.

The society also wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch thorough investigations, identify those behind the incident and secure all available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness accounts.

LSK separately called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate reports that individuals posing as police officers were involved in the incident.

IPOA was also asked to establish whether serving police officers or other state agents participated in or facilitated the reported abduction.

"Any persons found culpable, irrespective of their position or office, must be held personally accountable in accordance with the law," LSK said.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society would pursue all necessary legal and institutional interventions to secure Abdi's safe return and ensure that those responsible are brought to account.

The society maintained that the circumstances surrounding the lawyer's disappearance required urgent intervention, particularly given the earlier allegations of threats against him and his involvement in an ongoing criminal case.