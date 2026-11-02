UDA exit, ODM entry: Karauri challenges Sakaja over Nairobi's troubled record

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has criticised Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja following his defection from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), accusing him of attempting to escape scrutiny over his performance at City Hall.

In a statement shared on Monday, Karauri questioned whether Sakaja expected Nairobi residents to forget the challenges facing the capital simply because he had changed political parties.

The MP cited building collapses, flooding, poor garbage collection and unpaid bursaries as some of the issues he believes have characterised Sakaja's four-year administration.

“Sakaja won Nairobi on a UDA ticket. He’s not leaving UDA because of any problem with the party — he’s running to ODM because he thinks a new colour will make people forget his record,” Karauri said.

He further argued that the governor's political realignment would not absolve his administration of responsibility for the challenges affecting residents.

“Collapsed buildings, flooding, garbage, unpaid bursaries, and four years of City Hall mess. Atashangaa sana. Changing parties will not erase the monumental failure,” he added.

Karauri's remarks came shortly after Sakaja was formally welcomed into ODM at the party's headquarters, Chungwa House, in Nairobi, where Deputy Party Leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati received him.

The governor's defection marks a significant political shift ahead of the 2027 General Election, in which he is expected to seek a second term as Nairobi governor.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the National Government Development Implementation Committee on October 12, 2026 — NCCG

Sakaja was elected Nairobi governor in August 2022 on a UDA ticket after defeating Jubilee candidate Polycarp Igathe.

His decision to join ODM followed months of speculation about his political future and indications that he was considering leaving the ruling party.

In August 2026, Sakaja confirmed that ODM officials and supporters had approached him about joining the party, although he said he was consulting before making a final decision.

He also cited his close relationship with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, claiming that the former ODM leader had wanted him to join the party.

The governor's political shift gathered momentum during an ODM memorial rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday, October 31, when he asked Nairobi residents whether he should remain in UDA, join ODM or move to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

The crowd urged him to join ODM, after which Sakaja asked the party leadership to guide him on the next step.

His formal reception at Chungwa House on Monday confirmed his entry into the opposition party, ending months of uncertainty surrounding his political affiliation.

Karauri's criticism also comes as he positions himself to challenge Sakaja for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027.

The Kasarani MP has declared his intention to contest the position, citing concerns over urban planning, building safety, drainage and the management of the capital.

He has previously warned that weaknesses in construction oversight and enforcement of planning regulations could expose Nairobi residents to further building collapses.

The MP has also raised concerns over flooding and deaths during heavy rains, arguing that the county requires stronger leadership and accountability in addressing the city's infrastructure challenges.

Karauri has indicated that he wants to use the ODM ticket to pursue his gubernatorial ambitions, placing him on a potentially competing political path with Sakaja.

Sakaja's entry into ODM is expected to complicate the party's internal contest for the Nairobi governor's ticket.

Other politicians associated with the race include Makadara MP George Aladwa, while Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has indicated that he will contest on his own The Mwananchi Party (TMP) ticket.

Karauri's interest in the ODM ticket also raises questions about how the party will accommodate established aspirants and politicians joining from other political formations.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has questioned whether ODM should accommodate high-profile defectors without adequately considering members who have built their political careers within the party.

Ultimately, the party's nomination process will determine who receives the ticket to contest the Nairobi governorship in 2027, setting the stage for a potentially competitive battle within ODM.