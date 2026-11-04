Karauri: Sakaja seeking ODM ticket won’t erase his Nairobi record

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri has questioned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's decision to join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), accusing him of seeking political cover from growing criticism of his administration as the 2027 General Election approaches.

Karauri argued that Sakaja's move from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to ODM would not erase his record in City Hall, warning that Nairobi residents would still hold him responsible for persistent challenges, including building collapses, flooding, poor garbage collection and delayed bursary payments.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, November 4, the lawmaker suggested that the governor was counting on ODM's political influence to deflect attention from his administration's performance rather than address the concerns raised by residents.

“He's not leaving UDA because of any problem with the party. He's running to ODM because he thinks a new colour will make people forget his record,” Karauri said.

He maintained that political party affiliations should not determine how leaders are judged, arguing that changing political formations would do little to address the problems facing Nairobi.

The Kasarani MP further challenged the assumption that joining a popular political party automatically translates into electoral support, saying voters were increasingly capable of assessing individual candidates and their performance.

Karauri, who won the Kasarani parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, cited his own political experience to argue that voters could reject candidates who rely heavily on party identities to secure elective positions.

He said some politicians had become accustomed to believing that their party affiliations guaranteed them support, even when their performance did not meet voters' expectations.

According to Karauri, the main challenge facing Nairobi voters was not necessarily a lack of political awareness but the limited alternatives available during elections.

“What they lack is the choice that there is a different choice from these ones you're giving us,” he said.

He argued that the political contest in Nairobi should focus on the individuals seeking elective positions and what they can offer residents rather than the parties sponsoring their candidacies.

“The party itself is not the issue,” he said, maintaining that Sakaja's decision to join ODM would not automatically translate into public support.

Karauri also questioned why political realignments were attracting attention when Nairobi was still grappling with serious safety and service delivery concerns, particularly following the recent building collapse in Eastleigh.

He said the deaths associated with building collapses and flooding should prompt serious discussions about the county government's responsibility rather than allow political manoeuvres to dominate public debate.

“Collapsed buildings, people have lost lives. This is not even a joke,” he said.

The MP warned against a situation where deaths caused by flooding and unsafe buildings become a recurring experience for Nairobi residents, insisting that leaders must be held responsible for the conditions under which people live and work.

“We cannot continue giving people votes so that we can keep burying our people in Nairobi,” Karauri said, referring to deaths linked to building collapses and flooding.

His remarks come amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, following Sakaja's formal departure from UDA and decision to pursue a second term as Nairobi governor on an ODM ticket.

The governor was officially received into ODM on Monday, November 2, during a ceremony at the party's headquarters, Chungwa House, in Nairobi.

He was welcomed by senior party officials, including Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, as he formally joined the opposition outfit after weeks of speculation about his political future.

Explaining his decision, Sakaja described the move as a personal political position informed by his belief in human rights, dignity and freedom.

He argued that the rights of Kenyans should not be treated as privileges granted by those in government but as freedoms that must be respected regardless of who holds political power.

"Dignity and freedoms of every Kenyan are not favours granted by those in power. They are rights guaranteed by others," Sakaja said.

His defection followed his attendance at an ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds on October 31, where supporters called on him to join the party.

With Sakaja now seeking to defend his seat under a different political banner, Karauri's criticism places the governor's record in office at the centre of the emerging 2027 Nairobi political contest.