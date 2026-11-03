Five arrested as police destroy 1,300 litres of illicit alcohol in Nairobi

Police have arrested five suspects and destroyed 1,300 litres of illicit alcohol in Soweto, Nairobi, in a fresh crackdown on illegal brewing activities.

The operation also led to the destruction of brewing apparatus used in the production of Kangara, an unregulated alcoholic brew.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects had been placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court on relevant charges.

The arrests form part of ongoing nationwide operations targeting the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.

"The production of illicit alcohol remains a key target of ongoing operations," the police said.

The NPS said the crackdown would continue across the country as authorities seek to protect communities from the health and social consequences associated with unregulated alcoholic drinks.

"Action against the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol will continue nationwide," the service stated.

The operations come amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt illegal alcohol production and prevent the circulation of unregulated brews, which pose risks to public health.

The police have also appealed to members of the public to support the campaign by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Residents can also share information through the police emergency numbers 999 and 911, or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' toll-free reporting platform, #FichuaKwaDCI, on 0800 722 203.

The public can additionally report suspicious activities through WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The NPS urged communities to cooperate with security agencies by providing information that could help identify and dismantle illegal brewing operations.