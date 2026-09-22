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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kiambu

Kiambu County refutes reports of newborn deaths, calls claims misleading
Health and Wellness

Kiambu County refutes reports of newborn deaths, calls claims misleading

Kiambu County boasts strong health performance, with an average of eight neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, well below the national average of 17 and the Sustainable Development Goals target of 12. Kiambu Level V Hospital was recently recognised at the United Nations General Assembly for recording zero maternal deaths from January to July this year.

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