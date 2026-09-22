Five arrested over vandalism, collapse of Naivasha-Juja power tower
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
In a statement on Monday, Mohammed said FKF was ready to begin the new season on September 19 after initial directions from the High Court in Murang’a on August 28, but the federation was served with two conflicting orders on the eve of the opening date.
Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Kindiki said elders were better placed to safeguard the region’s unity because, unlike politicians, they had no electoral interests to protect.
Speaking during his ongoing tour of the United States, Gachagua interpreted the incident as a sign that elders had failed in their alleged attempt to divide Mt Kenya and were now seeking to install Kindiki as spokesman of the same community.
The Deputy President said he had never been known as a politician who trades insults, although repeated attacks had sometimes forced him to respond.
An update from the Department of Veterinary Services to the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC), chaired by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, said authorities are also monitoring the movement of livestock and pastoralist communities across international borders.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Naituli described the proposed separation of Mount Kenya East and Mount Kenya West as a political project driven by leaders seeking relevance rather than a reflection of the region's social history
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Thang’wa said political rivalry between the two Houses had weakened the Senate’s powers despite Article 96 of the Constitution giving it a clear role in protecting county interests, approving allocations and exercising oversight.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Ndungu said Kiambu has one of Kenya’s largest county economies but argued that its economic potential is yet to translate fully into investment, employment and development
Wamatangi's expected exit from UDA would place him alongside Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, who have already moved to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).
The former Deputy President said he was prepared to assist investigators with any information in his possession but maintained that detectives should come to him rather than require him to appear at their offices
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Ndung'u argued that Kenyans should judge political parties based on their ideas rather than emotional appeals linked to Gachagua's impeachment.
Justice Njoki Mwangi directed that Kaguchia be released forthwith upon depositing a police cash bail of Sh100,000.
The report by the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services shows that 43,844 children were reported missing between 2021 and December 2025. Of these, Nairobi accounted for the highest number with 6,389 cases, followed by Nakuru at 3,169, Kakamega with 2,298, Kiambu at 2,249 and Siaya with 1,704.
The orders arose from a petition filed by Wilberforce Akello against the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport and other respondents.
At least six suspects were detained in coordinated operations in Kilifi, Busia, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Kiambu, with cannabis and chang’aa seized
The Senator argued that the Bill, in its current form, places locally assembled products at a disadvantage by making imported finished goods cheaper while increasing the cost of local production
PS Muthoni said the campaign is part of a wider government plan to reduce preventable illnesses through community-based public health actions.
Earlier this month, KMPDU reported that more than 105 people had died in Kiambu hospitals since the strike began in May. Union chairperson James Githinji said two major hospitals in the county recorded 53 infant deaths in September alone.
The court found Joseph Ndichu Gitau guilty after compelling forensic and witness evidence linked him to the brutal attack and theft of a woman’s belongings at Gatei village, Kiambu County, in January 2025.
The ongoing strike shows long-standing frustrations among Kiambu health workers who feel neglected, underfunded, and overworked. The union insists that patient care cannot improve without addressing the welfare and rights of doctors.
Kiambu County boasts strong health performance, with an average of eight neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, well below the national average of 17 and the Sustainable Development Goals target of 12. Kiambu Level V Hospital was recently recognised at the United Nations General Assembly for recording zero maternal deaths from January to July this year.
According to investigators, the ordeal began when the victim’s girlfriend attempted to call her boyfriend, only for her call to be answered by an unfamiliar voice.
The President assured residents that the commitments made to them are either completed or actively underway
The report reveals that criminal networks continue to expand in Mombasa, Kiambu, Busia, Nakuru, Garissa, Kisumu, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kwale, Bungoma, and Machakos.