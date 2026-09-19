Kindiki declares end to political insults, says rivals have been forgiven

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has drawn a line under his exchanges with political critics, saying he will no longer answer insults with insults and has forgiven those who have attacked him.

Kindiki, speaking in Kiambu, said he had chosen to listen to the advice of elders and avoid political fights, even as leaders take different positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said some of the people who had insulted him were individuals he had respected and worked with, but he had decided not to hold personal grudges against them.

“There are those who have called me names, sijui soprano sijui nini... I want to say here that I have forgiven them unconditionally. I have nothing personal against them,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said he had never been known as a politician who trades insults, although repeated attacks had sometimes forced him to respond.

“Unajua mimi si mtu wa matusi lakini wamenisukuma sana mpaka imebidi nimewajibu lakini nimewasamehe,” he said.

Kindiki urged politicians to use their campaigns to explain their policies instead of attacking leaders who hold different political views.

“Fanya siasa yako, uza sera yako, usijisifie ati uko mrengo tofauti utuso ndugu yako,” he said.

He said politicians needed to understand that political relationships can change and that leaders should therefore learn to work with people regardless of whether they are senior or junior to them.

According to Kindiki, respecting fellow leaders and those above them can help politicians remain in public life for longer, while constant disrespect could work against them.

“Ukijua kukaa na wakubwa wako na wadogo wako utakaa miaka mingi na utatawala miaka mingi,” Kindiki said.

He added: “Lakini ukikuwa mtu wa kudharau rais, wenzako, mtu wa ujanja, ukora hautakaa.”

Kindiki said he had personally resolved that he would not insult anyone, regardless of the political differences between them.

“Mimi nimesema iwe nani siwezi tusi mtu yeyote,” he said.

He also warned politicians that attacks directed at them could extend beyond the individual and affect their families, particularly their parents.

“Na nimewaambia sio mimi mnatusi, kuna mtu hana wazazi? Si kila mtu ako na wazazi hata kama aliaga, so wao ndiyo walituleta duniani? So nimewaambia hawa mnatusi ni wazazi wangu, sio mimi,” he said.

The Deputy President's remarks come as political exchanges intensify among leaders preparing for the 2027 General Election.

Kindiki urged politicians to move away from personal criticism and instead tell voters what they intend to do, saying political competition should be based on policies and ideas.

He said he would continue taking guidance from elders and would avoid confrontations that serve no purpose.

Kindiki maintained that belonging to different political camps should not turn disagreements into personal disputes, calling on leaders to maintain respect for one another despite their political differences.