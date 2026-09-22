Five arrested over vandalism, collapse of Naivasha-Juja power tower

Kenya Power has arrested three more people in Nairobi and Kiambu counties over the vandalism and collapse of Transmission Tower 1052 on the Naivasha–Juja 132kV double-circuit line, bringing to five the number of suspects held in connection with the incident.

The latest arrests were made at scrap metal yards in Gitaru and Uthiru following information obtained from two suspects who were arrested on Monday, September 21, in Mai Mahiu.

The three suspects were identified as James Njenga, Shadrack Mwangi and Ruben Kipkoech Ngetich.

Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.

Reginah Githira was also arrested at Rewagi scrap metal workshop in Uthiru, where she was allegedly found with vandalised electricity materials belonging to Kenya Power.

The suspects were taken to Naivasha Police Station and booked for arraignment as investigations into the tower's collapse continued.

“The recovered exhibits will undergo forensic analysis to support ongoing investigations and prosecution,” Kenya Power said.

The arrests came a day after the power company announced the detention of Peter Njuguna Richu and Gad Mwiruri Njine in Mai Mahiu over the alleged vandalism of the transmission tower.

According to Kenya Power, searches conducted at the homes of the two suspects led to the recovery of tower bracing components, spanners, hacksaw blades and other tools allegedly used in vandalism.

The company said the two suspects allegedly admitted taking part in the vandalism and provided information on other networks and buyers dealing in stolen power infrastructure materials in Nairobi, Kiambu and neighbouring counties.

Kenya Power said the information had helped security teams widen the operation as they pursued other people suspected of being involved in the vandalism.

Investigations are continuing as the company seeks to establish the wider network behind the destruction and identify those involved in handling and buying the stolen materials.

“Vandalism of power infrastructure disrupts businesses, causes prolonged outages and leaves exposed wires that endanger lives and livestock,” the company said.

Kenya Power warned that people found guilty of vandalising electricity infrastructure face heavy fines and imprisonment under the Energy Act 2019.

The company also appealed to members of the public to alert the nearest police station or Kenya Power whenever they notice suspicious activities around electricity installations.

It said protecting electricity infrastructure was “a shared responsibility”.