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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Power

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW
Business

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW

The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.

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