Nairobi accounts for 44% of Kenya’s electricity consumption, says EPRA
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
In a statement on Sunday, the company said the latest incident occurred at about 3am when a transmission tower along the Naivasha-Juja 132kV double-circuit line collapsed after being targeted by vandals.
The company said the latest results represented an improvement from the previous financial year, when it posted a profit after tax of Sh24.47 billion. In 2024/25, electricity sales increased by 887 GWh to 11,403 GWh, while Kenya Power reported revenue of Sh219.29 billion
In a statement on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was conducted after officers received actionable intelligence about activities at a suspected hideout in the estate
Once completed, the connection is expected to provide stable electricity to more than 80,000 residents, powering homes, schools, health facilities and businesses while providing capacity for future demand
The CS was responding to findings contained in a report on coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Kenya. The report described an operation in which an unidentified actor allegedly used Claude, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to create batches of 50 posts that were made to look like genuine comments from ordinary Kenyans.
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
The slow pace of the rollout puts pressure on one of the key projects under President William Ruto’s digital plans, which were announced in 2022 with the aim of expanding broadband access across the country.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the officers allegedly demanded the larger amount in exchange for refraining from investigating the complainant and taking legal action against him.
The move follows more than 20 years of talks between Kenya Power management and employees represented by the Kenya Electrical Traders and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU).
The company says the new framework will strengthen accountability, improve productivity and enhance service delivery as its customer base continues to expand.
The ruling followed a legal battle that began after Kenya Power switched off electricity to several Nairobi County offices on February 14, 2025, citing unpaid bills. The electricity was later restored after Head of Public Service Felix Koskei stepped in to mediate the dispute.
The company said geothermal, hydro, power imports and thermal generation currently account for 80 per cent of Kenya’s energy mix, and recommended increasing baseload generation to strengthen grid stability.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Association of Consulting Engineers of Kenya President Gabriel Jabongo said the trend has significantly reduced opportunities for local engineers to participate in the design and implementation of large-scale projects.
MPs cleared REREC after it corrected financial statement anomalies identified by the Auditor-General. The committee also directed the Auditor-General to scrutinise Kenya Power’s role in delays in connecting customers for completed electricity projects.
In a customer alert issued at 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, the utility confirmed that electricity had been fully restored across the affected areas and thanked customers for their patience during the disruption.
In a customer alert issued at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the utility said technical teams had been deployed to restore electricity supply to the affected areas as quickly as possible.
The outage, which has now entered its third week, has disrupted the county's day-to-day operations, affecting revenue collection, payment of business permits, supplier payments, parking services and customer care
According to the lawmakers, the policy should provide a clear path for buying electricity at the lowest possible cost while allowing regular reviews of power purchase agreements and encouraging competitive procurement of electricity generation.
In the ruling, the court dismissed the claim by Inter Tropical Timber Trading Ltd and affirmed Kenya Power's decision to terminate the Sh410.6 million contract for the supply of treated electricity poles.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers acted on information that a group of young men had been seen transporting wire cables suspected to belong to Kenya Power.
The three-phase smart meters are commonly used by customers with heavy electricity needs, including factories, commercial premises and large housing projects.
The audit covers 13 financial years, from 2010/11 to 2022/23. It shows that the wayleave compensation programme was set at Sh17.02 billion, with Sh4.03 billion still outstanding.
The project will install wildlife-friendly protective covers on sections of power infrastructure identified as high-risk areas for animal electrocution, to safeguard endangered bird species while enhancing the reliability of electricity supply in affected regions
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
Kenya Power says customer behaviour has already shifted strongly towards digital channels, with about five million interactions now recorded every month through its online platforms, including bill payments, fault reporting, and receipt access.
EACC arrested a Kenya Power technician from the Donholm office in Nairobi and an alleged accomplice after a complaint about a Sh30,000 demand to reconnect electricity. The suspects were taken to the Integrity Centre for processing.
Appearing before the committee on Wednesday, the CS said the energy sector must urgently modernise its systems to respond to increasing climate threats such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, storms, wildfires and extreme winds.