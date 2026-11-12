Kenya Power breaks silence on customer billing disputes in Naivasha, Roysambu

Kenya Power has defended its billing practices following customer protests that disrupted operations at its Naivasha and Roysambu offices on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the utility said the Naivasha dispute stemmed from illegal electricity consumption through a punctured cable, while the Roysambu complaint involved an anomaly in the customer's electricity meter.

In the Naivasha incident, Kenya Power said its team discovered in January 2026 that electricity was being illegally drawn through a punctured cable at the customer's premises, resulting in unmetered consumption.

The supply was subsequently disconnected, with an independent inspection confirming that the electricity consumed had not been metered.

"The customer acknowledged the same and signed the requisite documents," Kenya Power said.

The utility added that it billed the customer for the unmetered consumption and offered a flexible payment arrangement, but the customer failed to meet the agreed terms.

It said its team remained open to engaging the customer to explore an appropriate resolution.

In Roysambu, the company said an inspection found an anomaly with the customer's meter, prompting the installation of a replacement meter.

The company said it subsequently assessed the customer's electricity consumption using the average monthly consumption recorded by the replacement meter, in accordance with the law.

"Our team has reached out to the customer and engagements are ongoing to resolve the matter," the statement said.

The two incidents attracted attention after videos showing the confrontations at the utility's offices circulated widely on social media.

Kenya Power said it understood the frustration caused by billing concerns and took customer complaints seriously, urging those disputing bills or meters to seek help through its customer service channels.

The utility also warned customers against actions that disrupt its operations or compromise safety, saying it had a responsibility to protect its staff, customers and premises.

"While we will always remain open to dialogue, we have a responsibility to protect our staff, customers and premises, and to ensure continuity of service," it said.

It added that incidents involving disruption of operations would be addressed in accordance with the law.