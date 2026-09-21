Didn’t know he died! President Museveni mourns Jirongo nine months later
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
Gachagua also dismissed the focus on Uhuru, saying the former President is retired and should not be treated as Ruto’s direct opponent in the next election.
The disagreement emerged during the Broad-Based Government retreat in Naivasha, where Kisii Governor Simba Arati reportedly called for ODM and UDA to share government positions equally.
The Head of State highlighted that the retreat would allow the leaders to assess the government’s performance against promises made to voters, establish what remained achievable and determine what could be delivered over the next year and beyond
Ruto asked participants at the meeting to remember Raila and recognise his contribution to the political arrangement that brought the two political formations together under the broad-based government
The President warned that losing power could jeopardise the development agenda pursued by his administration, describing an opposition without a clear plan, policy or vision as a danger to the country
The governor highlighted that political cooperation should go beyond negotiations between parties and translate into improvements in the lives of ordinary Kenyans
Oburu said ODM had chosen to cooperate with Ruto after weighing the political circumstances facing the country, arguing that governments should be changed through elections rather than street demonstrations
The retreat will focus on strengthening cooperation between UDA and ODM, reviewing the progress of their political partnership and discussing the direction of the broad-based administration as the country moves towards the August 2027 polls
A memo issued by National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed on August 4 confirmed the meeting and called on all members of the Parliamentary Group to attend.
The roads are among the country's most important transport links, connecting Nairobi with the North Rift, Western Kenya and neighbouring East African countries. They also carry large volumes of passengers, fuel, agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other essential supplies every day.
Their petition comes months after 16 learners died in an arson attack at the school. Eight students linked to the incident have since been arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts, where they face 16 counts of murder.
State Counsel Emma Bosire told the court that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had completed its investigations and was prepared to proceed with charges against the eight students.
The five-day conference will bring together government officials, ICT professionals, cybersecurity experts, regulators, private sector leaders, academia, and technology solution providers to discuss emerging cyber risks and strategies for strengthening national cyber resilience
The event recorded a major milestone, attracting 956 cyclists from different parts of the world, the highest number of participants in a single round since the series began in 2024.
The impact forced the Land Cruiser into the opposite lane, where it collided with seven oncoming vehicles, triggering a cascading crash involving nine vehicles in total.
The push emerged during a high-level meeting in Naivasha attended by Moses Wetang'ula, Wycliffe Oparanya, governors and more than 28 Members of Parliament drawn from the Western Kenya Parliamentary Caucus.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the union said the incident turned a place of healing into a scene of fear, warning that continued attacks on health facilities threaten the country’s ability to provide lifesaving services during periods of unrest.
Mwenda, who has been navigating for 11 years, after a 5-year stint in the driver's seat, on Monday while in Nairobi, said that he is enjoying his current role and is focused on helping his driver Issa Amwari achieve success.
Speaking during the closure of the rally in Naivasha on Sunday, Ruto praised corporate partners for stepping up to support the event and described it as a strong example of public–private partnership.
The DP also assured the public that security arrangements have been reinforced along all rally routes to protect participants and spectators throughout the four-day event.
Kenya has deployed over 1,000 police officers and activated multi-agency coordination for Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha, with traffic diversions and safety advisories amid heavy rains and flooding risks.
KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is working closely with traffic police and other government agencies to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance road safety during the rally period.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to ease traffic flow as thousands of rally fans are expected to travel to host towns during the global motorsport event.
The TechCo will deploy multiple Connectivity on Wheels (COWs), to strengthen network coverage and boost internet capacity across rally zones. The company will also optimize its 5G network in key locations to support high-speed data demands, including global livestreaming and digital content distribution.
Gatimu, who previously competed using a Subaru Impreza GC8, will take on the iconic rally with her mother Caroline Gatimu as her navigator, forming a rare and inspiring mother-daughter crew in the highly competitive global motorsport event.
Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, the capital-based driver said he is almost ready to hit the dusty roads of Kenya, with his Ford Fiesta Rally3 undergoing final preparations.
The crackdown, executed across three establishments within the town, brought together officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).
The decision was made after investigators asked for more time to complete crucial inquiries into the shooting of Constable Hassan Lolkidid on October 29, 2025 at Mikiti area in Mai Mahiu Township, Naivasha sub-county. The four officers; Jim Murithi, Emmanuel Sang, Antony Wang’ombe, and Joshua Keter, are all based at Mai Mahiu Police Station.