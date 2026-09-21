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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Naivasha

Ruto: We must win 2027 General Election
Politics

Ruto: We must win 2027 General Election

The President warned that losing power could jeopardise the development agenda pursued by his administration, describing an opposition without a clear plan, policy or vision as a danger to the country

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Cofek challenges planned toll fees on Nairobi–Mau Summit road
Corridors of Justice

Cofek challenges planned toll fees on Nairobi–Mau Summit road

The roads are among the country's most important transport links, connecting Nairobi with the North Rift, Western Kenya and neighbouring East African countries. They also carry large volumes of passengers, fuel, agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other essential supplies every day.

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Safaricom unveils tech support for WRC Safari Rally
Business

Safaricom unveils tech support for WRC Safari Rally

The TechCo will deploy multiple Connectivity on Wheels (COWs), to strengthen network coverage and boost internet capacity across rally zones. The company will also optimize its 5G network in key locations to support high-speed data demands, including global livestreaming and digital content distribution.

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Court orders four officers held over colleague’s shooting in Naivasha
News

Court orders four officers held over colleague’s shooting in Naivasha

The decision was made after investigators asked for more time to complete crucial inquiries into the shooting of Constable Hassan Lolkidid on October 29, 2025 at Mikiti area in Mai Mahiu Township, Naivasha sub-county. The four officers; Jim Murithi, Emmanuel Sang, Antony Wang’ombe, and Joshua Keter, are all based at Mai Mahiu Police Station.

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