Five arrested over vandalism, collapse of Naivasha-Juja power tower
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
In a statement on Sunday, the company said the latest incident occurred at about 3am when a transmission tower along the Naivasha-Juja 132kV double-circuit line collapsed after being targeted by vandals.
In a statement on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was conducted after officers received actionable intelligence about activities at a suspected hideout in the estate
The Corporation said the investigation has raised the possibility that the man could be connected to other cases involving the destruction of railway equipment along the corridor.
Council Chairperson Francis Mugo said dealing in scrap metal without the required licence is a criminal offence and warned industry players to ensure their operations meet the legal requirements.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers acted on information that a group of young men had been seen transporting wire cables suspected to belong to Kenya Power.
The suspect, Alfred Hassan Bushuru, was linked to the crimes after officers recovered electrical equipment, copper windings, and other incriminating items from his home.
The new unit will focus on areas considered vulnerable to vandalism and will work closely with police officers and multi-agency teams seconded to the county.
The CS urged communities to watch over installations in their neighbourhoods and alert authorities immediately in case of suspicious activity. He also pointed out that Sh1.8 billion was set aside in the last financial year for rural electrification projects in Bungoma County, saying residents must help protect public investments.
To ensure continued service delivery, the Judiciary has temporarily transferred all cases from Dagoretti to the Kibera Law Courts while rehabilitation is ongoing.
Co-op Bank clarified that the actual cash loss was minimal and confirmed that no injuries occurred among staff or customers
Across the country, about 60,000 matatus and buses operate on a normal day, generating approximately Sh900 million daily and about Sh27 billion monthly.