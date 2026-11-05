Man arrested in Nairobi over alleged police impersonation and extortion

A man suspected of posing as a police officer and using a fake law enforcement identity to extort members of the public has been arrested along Jogoo Road in Nairobi after a public tip-off exposed his alleged activities.

The suspect, identified as Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, was arrested on Thursday at DC Stage by officers from Jogoo Road Police Station following complaints from members of the public about an individual suspected of falsely presenting himself as a police officer.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mwadime allegedly introduced himself as Sergeant Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, claiming to be attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School in Embakasi.

His claims, however, raised suspicion among officers who confronted him to establish the authenticity of his identity and alleged police status.

A subsequent search reportedly exposed items believed to have been used to make his false identity appear genuine and convince unsuspecting members of the public that he was a serving police officer.

Among the items recovered was a forged certificate of appointment bearing a fake service number. Officers also seized a pair of handcuffs and two keys, which investigators believe the suspect allegedly used to reinforce his impersonation.

The DCI said the arrest was made possible by information provided by members of the public, whose reports alerted officers to the suspect's activities and prompted an operation that led to his apprehension.

Mwadime was subsequently taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing ahead of his expected arraignment in court.

Following the arrest, the investigative agency urged members of the public to remain alert and report individuals suspected of impersonating police officers or engaging in other criminal activities.

The DCI encouraged Kenyans to share information through its anonymous reporting platforms, including the toll-free number 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp line 0709 570 000.

The agency reiterated the importance of public cooperation in identifying suspicious individuals and helping security officers prevent criminal activities.