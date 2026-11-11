Nairobi Water announces 23-hour shutdown of Kabete mains following pipeline vandalism

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced an emergency water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas across Nairobi following the vandalism of a major pipeline supplying water from the Kabete Water Treatment Plant.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the company said the incident occurred at Kianda School, off Waiyaki Way, prompting the shutdown of the Kabete Distribution Mains for emergency repairs.

"The interruption has been occasioned by vandalism to one of the major pipelines from the Kabete Water Treatment Plant at Kianda School off Waiyaki Way," read the notice

The interruption began at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, and is scheduled to end at 6:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The shutdown is expected to affect several neighbourhoods across the city, with Nairobi Water urging residents and businesses to conserve the water available to them during the interruption.

According to the notice, the shutdown will affect the entire Westlands area, including Riverside, Lavington, Waruku, Parklands, Kangemi, Mountain View, and Thiongo Road, as well as surrounding neighbourhoods.

Other affected areas include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Lower Hill, Madaraka, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Forces Memorial Hospital, KEMRI flats, Mbagathi Hospital, the Department of Defence (DOD) and Uhuru Park.

The interruption will also affect parts of Langata, including the Dog Unit, Langata Women's Prison, National Housing Corporation (NHC), Jonathan Ngeno, Breeze, Chelsea Marina and Southlands.

Nairobi Water further listed several residential estates and neighbourhoods in the southern parts of the city that will experience the interruption.

These include Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley, Ngong Road, Jamhuri, Joseph Kangethe Road, Makina, Karanja Road and Kibera.

Residents of Nairobi West and South C will also be affected, alongside parts of Karen, particularly Mbagathi Ridge and surrounding areas.

The wide coverage of the interruption means that both households and businesses in the affected neighbourhoods will need to make arrangements for water use during the scheduled shutdown.

The company has advised customers in the affected areas to use available water sparingly throughout the interruption period as repair works are undertaken.

Nairobi Water regretted the inconvenience caused by the emergency shutdown and appealed for patience and understanding from residents as it carries out the necessary works to improve water supply services.

The emergency shutdown is scheduled to end at 6:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, after which the company expects to restore the affected distribution system.