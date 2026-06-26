Nairobi Water announces temporary supply disruption in multiple estates
In a public notice, the utility company said the disruption was caused by a major leakage detected on the NCT Fresh Water Pipeline at Riabai, near Rigiiti in Kiambu County.
In a public notice, the utility company said the disruption was caused by a major leakage detected on the NCT Fresh Water Pipeline at Riabai, near Rigiiti in Kiambu County.
According to police, the breakthrough came after a woman whose phone had been stolen at a school along Ngong Road spotted an online advertisement displaying a handset that closely resembled her missing device. She immediately alerted law enforcement officers, prompting the launch of an investigation.
Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) says the Ngong Road/Naivasha Road section near Junction Mall in Nairobi will be partially closed overnight from May 18 to May 31, 8pm–4am, for final asphalt works on the flyover project.
KURA said the interruptions will mainly occur in the evenings and at night, from 6 pm to 2 am, when crews will be carrying out concreting work on the flyover deck.
According to the Kenya Red Cross, three people have so far been rescued and evacuated from the scene. Their condition has not been made public.
The project is part of the broader Ngong Road corridor development, which includes the construction of a dual carriageway and an 800-metre-long bridge.
KFS explained that the project was approved following a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment, and it aligns with the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan.