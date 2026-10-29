Gachagua faults Ruto over Bayern Munich-Ajax stadium opener

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has questioned the decision to open Talanta Stadium with a match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam, arguing that Kenyan clubs and the national football team should have been included in the historic fixture.

Gachagua said the decision to feature two European sides at a stadium funded by Kenyan taxpayers raised concerns about patriotism, national identity and the recognition of local football talent.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, he questioned why established Kenyan clubs, including Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, had not been considered for the inaugural match at the facility, which is also known as Raila Odinga International Stadium.

“How can a stadium that will cost 145 billion be paid for by the taxpayers, the people of Kenya? The first game is done by foreigners,” Gachagua said.

He argued that the opening ceremony should have provided an opportunity for local players to participate in an event expected to attract significant public and international attention.

The former deputy president said organisers could have arranged a match between either Bayern Munich or Ajax Amsterdam and Kenya's national team, Harambee Stars, to ensure the country was represented on the pitch.

“Why couldn’t you bring one team to play against Harambee Stars? At least we have some local component, because what happened to our patriotism? Our identity as a nation?” he posed.

Gachagua maintained that the decision to prioritise foreign teams overlooked the contribution of local football clubs and the opportunity to showcase Kenyan talent at a major sporting facility.

He questioned the message the arrangement would send to taxpayers who had financed the construction of the stadium, arguing that the opening fixture should reflect the country's sporting identity.

“How do you do a stadium at 145 billion and then the first day you bring foreigners to come and play there? What are you telling the people of Kenya?” he asked.

His remarks place the choice of the opening fixture at the centre of a debate over how Kenya should balance international sporting partnerships with the promotion of domestic football.

Gachagua's criticism followed President William Ruto's announcement that Bayern Munich of Germany and Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands would play at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

President William Ruto arrives in Moscow, Russia, on October 28, 2026, to attend the Third Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum. — PCS

The match is expected to officially open the 60,000-seater facility, which is being positioned as a major venue for international sporting events and Kenya's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Come fifth January 2027, we will open this stadium with a historic match between two giants of European football, FC Bayern Munich of Germany and AFC Ajax of Amsterdam,” Ruto said.

The President described the fixture as the fulfilment of his promise to deliver a world-class sporting facility capable of hosting major international competitions.

The planned match is expected to draw attention to the stadium's readiness to accommodate international football, as Kenya prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

However, Gachagua's remarks have shifted attention towards the role Kenyan teams should play in the launch of the facility and whether the inaugural event should include a local side.

Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi. – PHOTO/PCS

He also invoked Kenya's history of independence to question the symbolism of opening a taxpayer-funded stadium with a match featuring only foreign teams.

“You know, we drove the colonialists out of this country so that we could deal with them only on business, yet here we are, 62 years after independence,” he added.

His comments linked the choice of teams to broader questions about national pride and the recognition of Kenyan institutions and talent.

Talanta Stadium, also known as Raila Odinga International Stadium, is located at Jamhuri Grounds along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The facility is expected to support Kenya's preparations for AFCON 2027 and expand the country's capacity to host major sporting events.

While the Bayern Munich-Ajax Amsterdam fixture is intended to give the stadium an international opening, Gachagua's criticism has highlighted calls for greater involvement of local teams in landmark sporting occasions.

The debate comes as Kenya prepares to use the continental tournament to showcase its sporting infrastructure and strengthen its position as a host of major football competitions.