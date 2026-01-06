AFCON 2025: Algeria and Ivory Coast Chase Last Quarter-Final Spots
Algeria face DR Congo and Ivory Coast meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday as AFCON 2025’s Round of 16 concludes, with the final two quarter-final places on the line.
Algeria face DR Congo and Ivory Coast meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday as AFCON 2025’s Round of 16 concludes, with the final two quarter-final places on the line.
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell is unwinding at Kenya’s Maasai Mara after a demanding season, delighting local fans and sparking fresh discussion on tourism and conservation.
Matthijs de Ligt is set to begin another Manchester United season under a new head coach, continuing a 10-year run of changing managers while maintaining consistency in elite European football.
Nairobi United have signed midfielders John Njuguna and Roy Okal in the mid-season window to strengthen their Mozzart Cup title defence and push for a strong SportPesa League finish.
Gor Mahia plan to file a complaint with FIFA against Étoile du Sahel over an unpaid USD 50,000 transfer fee for defender Alphonce Omija, after months of unanswered correspondence.
The 2025 FKF Youth Leagues regional finals have concluded in five counties, with boys’ and girls’ champions confirmed as Nairobi prepares for its finals and FKF readies a new youth development model.
AFCON’s Round of 16 continues on Monday in Agadir and Fès as Egypt face Benin and Nigeria meet Mozambique, with two more quarter-final places and major reputations on the line.
Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaku and his assistants delivered a composed, precise display in Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 win over South Africa in Rabat, earning widespread praise for calm, consistent officiating.
Angella Okutoyi captured the 2026 ITF W35 Nairobi singles and doubles titles at Parklands Sports Club, avenging last year’s final loss and earning key WTA points on home soil.
Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul meet in an eight-round heavyweight bout in Miami on December 19, with combined purses above $80m and Netflix backing a global, fully professional event.
Kenyan darts standout David Munyua has received a special invitation from Chelsea FC to visit Stamford Bridge, honouring his lifelong support and recent sporting success on the global stage.
Murang’a Seal’s 1–0 win over Kenya Police, AFC Leopards’ late victory and Kariobangi Sharks’ narrow triumph reshape the FKF Premier League title and relegation battles.
Adidas has released a special Egypt-inspired boot for Mohamed Salah ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, blending historic symbolism with modern design as Egypt’s captain leads another title bid.
Kenyan veterinarian David Munyua overturned a two-set deficit to beat World No.18 Mike De Decker at Alexandra Palace, securing Kenya’s first World Darts Championship match win.
As AFCON kicks off on Sunday, the tournament again becomes Africa’s shared stage, turning star players into hometown heroes and making football feel larger than the pitch.
Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has launched the Omanyala Sprint Club at Merishaw School in Isinya, Kajiado County, to mentor young sprinters and create clear pathways beyond Grade 12.
Kenya hosts its first ITF W35 women’s tennis event at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, giving local players home-court access to higher-ranked opposition and advancing the country’s professional tennis ambitions.
Alpha Onyango’s first goal of the season earned Gor Mahia a 1–0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani, ending a three-game winless run and returning the champions to the top of the table.
Lisa recounted the Rally Lionesses’ historic attempt to compete on the World Rally Championship stage, a milestone moment not just for the team, but for women’s motorsport in Kenya.
FKF has confirmed the demotion of FIFA referee Erick Njogu to the National Super League after a technical review of his performance in two Premier League fixtures, Kariobangi Sharks versus Shabana FC and Nairobi United against Mathare United.
Kenyan athlete Joshua Weru has been selected for the NFL’s 2026 International Player Pathway Program, giving Kenya a rare foothold in American football’s talent pipeline and expanding options for local power-speed athletes.
Kenyan striker Jonah Ayunga scored twice at Hampden Park as St Mirren beat Celtic to claim the Scottish League Cup, securing the club’s first major trophy in 12 years.
Kenya’s under-15 boys football team was left stranded overnight in Uganda after CECAFA qualifiers, exposing disorganised travel plans and renewed concerns over how the country treats its young athletes.
After spotting a lack of women at the 2021 WRC Safari Rally, Lisa Christofferson launched the Rally Lionesses, Africa’s first women’s rally team, to open motorsport to more girls and women.
Manchester City edged Real Madrid, Arsenal stayed perfect at Club Brugge, and late twists in Spain and Germany reshaped a tight Champions League Wednesday across Europe.
The PERAK Jamhuri Day pool tournament concludes today at Nairobi’s KICC, featuring East African players, cash prizes for men and women, and the Talanta Mtaani Season 7 festival.
Talanta Stadium in Nairobi has passed 68% completion, with its canopy, façade and key access features in place, keeping the project on track for a March 1, 2026 finish ahead of AFCON 2027.
A travelling ‘Destination Morocco 2025’ caravan is crossing African countries from Benin to Morocco, using storytelling and fan engagement to promote AFCON 2025 and highlight continental football unity.
Football Kenya Federation has signed a landmark deal with Acakoro Academy to create Kenya’s first residential youth system, linking 2011-born talent to U15 and U17 national teams ahead of 2027.
World and Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is mentoring young Kenyan girls, including rising runner Fancy Chepkorir, aiming to secure Kenya’s future dominance in middle- and long-distance running.
Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy says Kenya’s CHAN 2024 run signalled a shift from athletics to football, citing rising passion, talent and a new team identity after topping a tough group.
Lando Norris arrives at the last round with the slimmest of cushions, a lead that looks more like a warning than a comfort.
The tour, spanning London (27–28 November) and Paris (3–4 December), is all about connection. It links the continent that inspires the world with the millions of Africans abroad who proudly keep the culture alive wherever they are.
The win lifts Barcelona four points clear at the top of La Liga, while Atlético suffer their first league defeat in months; their ambitions for the season surely dented.
Kenya is set to face Equatorial Guinea on November 14 and Senegal on November 18 in Antalya, Turkey, but head coach Benni McCarthy’s squad announcement raised eyebrows across the country after Olunga’s name was missing.
Erling Haaland missed an early penalty at the Etihad Stadium, but the City striker recovered to give Guardiola's side the lead.