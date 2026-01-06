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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Musa Abdi

Okutoyi sisters lead Kenya’s first ITF W35
Sports

Okutoyi sisters lead Kenya’s first ITF W35

Kenya hosts its first ITF W35 women’s tennis event at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, giving local players home-court access to higher-ranked opposition and advancing the country’s professional tennis ambitions.

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Kenya’s U-15 team stranded overnight in Uganda
Sports

Kenya’s U-15 team stranded overnight in Uganda

Kenya’s under-15 boys football team was left stranded overnight in Uganda after CECAFA qualifiers, exposing disorganised travel plans and renewed concerns over how the country treats its young athletes.

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