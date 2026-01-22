Champions League final group games: what you need to know
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Matthijs de Ligt is set to begin another Manchester United season under a new head coach, continuing a 10-year run of changing managers while maintaining consistency in elite European football.
The Blues became the first side in Champions League history to boast three different teenage scorers in one match as a chaotic first half blew the game wide open and the youngsters never looked back.